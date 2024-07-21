St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond was on SC Braga’s radar until he was thrown in JAIL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond was on SC Braga’s radar until he was thrown in JAIL

The Trinidad and Tobago international doesn't have an ordinary football back-story.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone full-back Andre Raymond has revealed that his winding career path to Perth took in two days spent in JAIL.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was closing in on a big move to Portugese top flight side, SC Braga, having embarked on a tour of Europe with an academy team.

However, he discovered the hard way that he had spent too long in the country without the necessary bureaucratic boxes being ticked and the zero tolerance consequence before deportation was a short stay in prison.

The experience killed Raymond’s chance of a transfer to Braga but didn’t kill his football dream.

And the 23-year-old has now made his competitive debut for Saints, giving McDiarmid Park fans a taste of the all-action style he hopes will make him a Scottish Premiership hit.

“I was at university in America and did one semester,” Raymond recalled.

“While I was at home my friend was going with an academy team to Spain.

“I was dropping him at the airport and the coach of his team asked me what I was doing, why I wasn’t playing football and going with them.

“He wanted me to go with them.

“He spoke to my dad about it but my mum was saying: ‘No way, you have to go back to school’.

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

“In the end he managed to persuade them and a few days later I joined them in Spain to play a tournament.

“After that we went to Portugal and I ended up with Braga but then some stuff happened – I got arrested!

“Because we’d been away from home for so long, I ended up staying for four months instead of three.

“I went back home to get my documents and then back to Portugal for pre-season with Braga, but they didn’t let me in and threw me in jail.”

‘Locked in a cell’

Raymond added: “I was in there for two days – it was horrible.

“I was allowed a 15-minute phone call and locked in a cell.

“I know it was only two days but that was enough. It was a new experience, that’s for sure!

“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through it.

“They sent me back to Trinidad and I had to spend three months out of Europe before I could go back.

Andre Raymond (left) and Aaron Essel ahead of the Morton match.
Andre Raymond (left) and Aaron Essel ahead of the Morton match. Image: SNS.

“But, because of the length of time it was, Braga had moved on and signed another left-back and that left me without a club.

“I felt like giving up football again, to be honest, but I got the chance to sign for Vilar De Perdizes so I decided to do that.

“My mum wanted me to go back to school but my dad said I should push on and keep going.

“She still wants me to study though and is telling me to do it part-time, but I don’t think so at the moment.”

Encouraging start

Saints manager, Craig Levein, followed up a Dan Phillips recommendation to snap-up Raymond.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Morton was his first game since a friendly with the national team at the end of last season, so it was no surprise Levein decided to take him off just after the hour against Morton.

But Raymond showed enough to suggest he should live up to his friend’s billing.

St Johnstone's Andre Raymond in action against Morton.
St Johnstone’s Andre Raymond against Morton. Image: SNS.

“I was very happy with my debut,” he said. “I needed to get some minutes in the tank and build a bond with the team.

“The intensity was really high – it was really good.

“I didn’t know the coach had asked Dan about me. Then in March, I got a phone call saying he was interested.

“He’d done some research and liked what he saw, so things started moving then.

“I made my mind up straight away I wanted to join St Johnstone. The Scottish league is a top league.

“I spent the last few months of the season watching the team play, looking at the players, the style of play and the atmosphere in the stadium.

“All the time I was speaking to the manager and hoping they would stay in the Premiership.

“I watched the Motherwell game on the final day on my computer. It was a very tense afternoon but I was very happy when the team won.

“I wanted Dan to stay but he has goals and aspirations of his own.

“We still speak a lot. He told me to come here because it’s a good club and I would fit in here.

“He said that my style of play would match-up with Scottish football and I’m feeling that too.

“I like to defend but I also like to get forward.”

