Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Who are the 13 Dundee players out of contract at the end of this season?

The list includes the club captain, some key players and four academy products.

Lyall Cameron, Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee are among the 13 Dundee players out of contract next summer. Images: SNS
By George Cran

In just a few weeks free agents in summer 2025 can open talks with other clubs over pre-contract deals.

Dundee have some key players in that situation heading into the winter months.

No fewer than 13 players are moving towards the final six months of their Dens Park contracts.

Those include big assets, the club captain and some of the most experienced players at the club.

Manager Tony Docherty has already intimated that work on contract extensions has begun.

However, none are complete at time of writing.

So who is out of contract next summer?

Joe Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee FC skip Joe Shaughnessy celebrates as the Dark Blues qualify for the top six last season. Image: SNS

The Dundee captain has been a huge signing for Docherty, arriving last summer and immediately making a big impression on the team.

He’s been hugely missed since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament against Rangers back in May and isn’t expected back until the new year.

By then he’ll be into the final months of his current deal.

Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee capped his comeback after injury with the equaliser. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jordan McGhee scores against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

A Dee since 2019, the versatility and dependability of Jordan McGhee has been a big asset for the Dark Blues for a long time.

One of the club’s longest-serving players, the defender has been a real leader for the Dark Blues.

And has drawn plenty of praise from boss Tony Docherty.

Scott Tiffoney

A big signing from Partick Thistle last summer, winger Tiffoney has proved himself a quality Premiership performer.

He’s already notched three goals this term, equalling last season’s tally.

A regular starter this season, too, he’s become a key part of Docherty’s side.

Josh Mulligan

Josh Mulligan faces Ross County
Dundee’s Josh Mulligan is out of contract in the summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

This season Mulligan became Dundee’s most recognised player for Scotland U/21s as continued to be a key man for Scot Gemmill’s side.

However, he is yet to really nail down a regular starting spot under Docherty as he heads into the final few months of the deal he signed in 2023.

Should he move on via pre-contract, Dundee would be due compensation provided they have offered the player an improved deal.

Curtis Main

The most experienced player in the Dundee squad, Main took time to settle in at Dens Park after returning from India last winter.

A hat-trick to kick off the season began this term on the right foot and he’s moved onto five in 15 games.

Main has been a useful player for Docherty but is he one to keep beyond the summer?

Lyall Cameron

Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Dundee’s most precious asset will be a free agent in just a few months.

Scotland U/21 star Cameron has grown and grown since coming into the first-team picture two years ago.

He’ll be a real target for other clubs in a few weeks, though again Dundee will be due compensation provided they have offered an improved contract.

Adam Legzdins

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA

Experienced goalkeeper Adam Legzdins will be calling time on a long and successful career.

The 38-year-old’s career has seen him turn out for Birmingham City, Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion and Derby County.

His time at Dens Park has been a successful one, earning promotion through the play-offs in his first season and winning the Championship in 2022/23.

This season he has taken a step back from day-to-day training to put foundations in place for his post-playing career.

Charlie Reilly

Luckless Charlie Reilly has seen his Dundee career plagued by injury.

Since arriving from Albion Rovers after a stellar season in League Two, Reilly has shown glimpses of his quality but has been let down by injuries all too often.

Two hamstring injuries have continued that theme this term already and make a new contract beyond next summer doubtful.

Fin Robertson

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson has enjoyed a regular run in the team of late. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Dundee-mad Fin Robertson has been a fairly regular feature under Tony Docherty even if starts have been few and far between.

Currently the club’s longest-serving player, Robertson turns 22 this month.

Like Cameron and Mulligan, should he be whisked away by another club compensation would be due.

Mo Sylla

French destroyer Mo Sylla has made himself a key part of Tony Docherty’s side in the past year.

After signing from Hartlepool, the midfielder took his time to settle but has been a strong presence in the middle of the park for the Dee.

His absence is always a huge blow for the team.

Antonio Portales

Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Dundee defender Antonio Portales is another out of contract star. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Mexican defender Portales is a popular member of the Dundee team and quickly made himself an important player in Docherty’s backline after coming across the Atlantic.

He signed a two-year deal after arriving from Atlante in the Mexican second-tier.

That, though, is coming to an end this summer.

Harry Sharp

Another Dens youth product, goalkeeper Sharp has been a dependable stopper when called upon for a number of seasons now.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature this season and is another who could require compensation.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser signed a one-year deal at Dens. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

A star signing to replace the departed Luke McCowan, Fraser signed a short-term deal in September.

That deal ends in the summer.

After bringing plenty of interest as a free agent before signing for the Dee, including from overseas, Fraser won’t be short of options if he decides to move on.

Contracted to 2026: Jon McCracken, Ethan Ingram, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Billy Koumetio, Trevor Carson.

Contracted to 2027: Simon Murray, Luke Graham

Conversation