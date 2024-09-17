Dundee decisions on out-of-contract stars to move forward this week

Decisions over new deals for Dundee’s out-of-contract stars will take a step forward this week.

The Dark Blues have a number of players in the final season of their current deals and manager Tony Docherty is keen to tie up the club’s assets sooner rather than later.

Key men such as Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Jordan McGhee will be out of contract next summer.

There is still hope of adding a free agent to the squad in the shape of Scott Fraser, however that process has dragged on longer than anticipated with other options emerging for the playmaker.

But focus now the window is shut is on securing the futures of main men in the current Dundee squad.

And Docherty revealed there would be a meeting later this week to push the process on.

Asked about any new signings, the Dens boss replied: “Not at the moment.

“We are still in the process of looking at things as we always do.

“We will look at everything for the way forward for the club.

“We have to look at extending contracts for players and being in a good place.

“As a recruitment team, that is what we will do.

“We will identify what is the best route to go down.

“We will have a meeting later this week to move things along.”

‘In discussions for a while’

Docherty insists the evolution of his squad is a constant one, including keeping an eye on contracts for his current Dundee squad.

“We are constantly doing that,” he added.

“We have been in discussions for a while and it is something we are very aware of.

“The process is ongoing.

“We don’t work to the windows. We work all year round.

“That is not new and has been going on all the time.”