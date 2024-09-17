Police guard Dundee home after car set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police guard Dundee home after car set on fire

Officers have been parked outside a property on Arbroath Road.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside the home on Arbroath Road after the car fire. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson/supplied
Police outside the home on Arbroath Road after the car fire. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson/supplied

Police have been guarding a home in Dundee after a car was set on fire overnight.

The vehicle went up in flames in the driveway of a property on Arbroath Road, near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, at midnight on Tuesday.

Flames were seen shooting from the car as it sat just a few feet from the house.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate.

The car on fire. Image: Supplied

One neighbour said: “We heard a loud bang sometime between midnight and 1am.

“When we looked outside flames were shooting from the bonnet of the car.

“Firefighters arrived not long after, as did the police.

“A police van was parked across the drive to stop anyone getting to the house and police remain parked outside the property this morning.”

Another neighbour told The Courier there were “a lot of blue flashing lights” as the fire unfolded.

She added: “I wasn’t entirely sure what had happened but there was some commotion.”

Police probe Arbroath Road car fire

The fire service confirmed it was called to the scene just after midnight and left 25 minutes later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee, around 12.10am on Tuesday.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

new Premier store Clepington Road
New convenience store set to open in former Dundee taxi office
Hannah Laing looks set to return to Dundee in 2025. Image: David Pollock
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing teases 'biggest project ever' for home city in 2025
Balunie Avenue sign, Darren Jackson
Dundee addict endangered victim's life in stairwell robbery then drove off in stolen car
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters' buses arrangement
2
A person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Dundee city centre car collision
Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
3
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
The Ardler Complex.
Boy taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Dundee library
2
Smaller buses have been used on the 73 route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners 'left stranded' by 73 Ninewells bus
4
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark is fenced off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after 'appalling' vandalism
7

Conversation