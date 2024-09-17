Police guard Dundee home after car set on fire

Police have been guarding a home in Dundee after a car was set on fire overnight.

The vehicle went up in flames in the driveway of a property on Arbroath Road, near the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, at midnight on Tuesday.

Flames were seen shooting from the car as it sat just a few feet from the house.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate.

One neighbour said: “We heard a loud bang sometime between midnight and 1am.

“When we looked outside flames were shooting from the bonnet of the car.

“Firefighters arrived not long after, as did the police.

“A police van was parked across the drive to stop anyone getting to the house and police remain parked outside the property this morning.”

Another neighbour told The Courier there were “a lot of blue flashing lights” as the fire unfolded.

She added: “I wasn’t entirely sure what had happened but there was some commotion.”

Police probe Arbroath Road car fire

The fire service confirmed it was called to the scene just after midnight and left 25 minutes later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee, around 12.10am on Tuesday.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”