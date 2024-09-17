90-minute delays after M9 shut near Stirling

Drivers faced delays of up to 90 minutes on Tuesday morning after the M9 was shut near Stirling.

The motorway was closed just after 8am after police were called to “concern for a person”.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene.

The motorway was shut for more than an hour but reopened around 9.30am.

However, Traffic Scotland warned traffic remained “extremely slow” with 90-minute delays on the northbound M80.

The road had returned to normal by around 10.40am.

‘No cars passing’ during M9 motorway closure

One commuter said: “I got there around 8.15am and it was at a standstill.

“There was no traffic on the other side – no cars passing.

“An ambulance did go past but I’m not sure if it’s related.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for an update.