Fife residents urged to check new online bin calendars

Don’t get caught out! Make sure you check the new bin calendar, available now, ahead of the change to bin days on Monday October 14 2024.

In partnership with Fife Council
wheelie bins lined up
View the new calendar, available online, to check your bin collection days.

Fifers are being encouraged to check their online bin collection calendars to ensure that bins are placed out on the correct days for collection as service changes take effect from Monday October 14 2024.

To improve collections, starting on Monday October 14 2024 most Fife households will see a change to their bin collection calendars due to the introduction of a new single shift pattern for waste service staff.

The current comprehensive waste and recycling service will continue to be delivered across Fife, with the 4-bin system continuing to operate.

New calendar available to view ahead of changes

The new online bin calendars will be available to view from Tuesday September 17 2024, four weeks before the change goes live. Householders are being encouraged to visit www.fife.gov.uk/bincalendar to check their future collection dates ahead of the change.

The calendar allows residents to enter their postcode to find their bin collection days and offers the option to print out a handy calendar.

The change has been prompted by a switch to a single shift pattern for domestic waste service staff, replacing the current two-shift system, and will offer improved collection hours for both residents and council staff.

Currently, bins can be emptied any time between 6am and 9pm. The new shift patterns mean that collections will take place between 7am to 4.30pm. Fife bins will still be emptied 5 days a week, Monday to Friday.

More time to get your bin out in the morning

Many missed bins are due to residents not presenting them at the kerb in time. The new arrangement gives people more time to get their bins out and reduces very early morning noise, providing a quieter environment for residents.

In addition, the increase in new housing across the region and the extra travelling required means that the two-shift system is no longer practical.

Cllr Jan Wincott, spokesperson – Environment and Climate Change, Fife Council, said: “The introduction of a single shift system is key to providing a more reliable and consistent bin collection service. As well as helping residents, the removal of unsociable hours will also enable us to attract and retain staff.

“With new calendars being available, now is the perfect time to bookmark or take a screenshot of the page. We know that waste and recycling services are very important and we encourage everyone to make a note of their new collection schedule to ensure that bins are placed at the kerb in time for collection.”

Alternative bin calendar formats are available

The changes are also helping boost recycling levels. Around 3,000 rural and hard-to-access properties will transition to a more comprehensive 3-bin recycling system, furthering the council’s commitment to sustainability.

If you, or someone you know, cannot access the calendar online or needs an alternative format, visit your local council customer service centre or call 03451 55 00 22.

If anyone has neighbours, friends or relations who do not have Internet access, please consider printing their calendar for them.

As part of a campaign to raise awareness of the changes to bin collections, a Fife-wide door drop is taking place.

What will your bin days be come Monday October 14 2024? Check the new Fife bin calendar now to find out.

View the new calendar, available online, to check your bin collection days.
View the new calendar, available online, to check your bin collection days.
View the new calendar, available online, to check your bin collection days.
