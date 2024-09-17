Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot

Norman Young was told he was lucky not to have killed anyone.

By Kirsty McIntosh

A motorist who smashed his high-powered BMW into a Kirkcaldy home has been placed on a curfew.

Norman Young fled the scene after crashing his BMW X5 into property on Clarimalt Drive on April 25 2022.

The car, which Young had bought “on a whim”, was left embedded in the front of the house.

Young, 20, of Dunsire Street, Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop and report the collision.

He was told by Sheriff Robert More he was lucky he had not killed himself or anyone else but he was satisfied there was an alternative sentence to custody and placed him on curfew instead.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously how residents of Clarimalt Drive were shocked to see the car swing into their street, then smash into the property.

The accident was caught on Ring doorbell footage and police received multiple calls.

The occupier – a mother-of-three – later told The Courier she had been out at the time and was stopped from regaining entry because a stairwell had collapsed.

A structural engineer was requested and council housing bosses attended as the properties belonged to Fife Council.

Families in two properties were rehomed.

The car had struck an electrical box and engineers arrived the next day to make electricity in the street safe.

BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Young ploughed his BMW into the front of the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Solicitor David Bell said Young had shown remorse for his actions and had handed himself into the police.

He said his client had bought the car for around £2500, which he had saved and then splurged on the vehicle “on a whim”.

Mr Bell said ordinarily Young let a friend drive the car but on the day of the crash he had taken the wheel himself as his friend had been drinking.

He said: “It’s quite a powerful car and he lost control.

“He was driving it far too fast. He doesn’t have much recollection until coming to.

“He’s fortunate he didn’t kill himself and his friend and he’s fortunate the house was empty.

“He accepts that fortune is not down to him – it’s down to fate.”

Clairmont Drive house crash
Young fled the scene after the accident. Image: Supplied

Sheriff More said: “It’s been said on a number of occasions just how fortunate you were to walk away from this.

“The same could be said for your passenger and indeed, the people in the house.

“Driving a big powerful car for an 18-year-old and driving far too fast – that’s something we see far too often.”

Clarimont Drive crash
Young will be sentenced later for dangerous driving. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Sheriff More ordered Young to remain in his home from 9pm to 6am for three months.

He also banned Young from the road for 18 months and ordered him to resit the extended driving test.

