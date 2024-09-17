Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot

A motorist who smashed his high-powered BMW into a Kirkcaldy home has been placed on a curfew.

Norman Young fled the scene after crashing his BMW X5 into property on Clarimalt Drive on April 25 2022.

The car, which Young had bought “on a whim”, was left embedded in the front of the house.

Young, 20, of Dunsire Street, Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop and report the collision.

He was told by Sheriff Robert More he was lucky he had not killed himself or anyone else but he was satisfied there was an alternative sentence to custody and placed him on curfew instead.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously how residents of Clarimalt Drive were shocked to see the car swing into their street, then smash into the property.

The accident was caught on Ring doorbell footage and police received multiple calls.

The occupier – a mother-of-three – later told The Courier she had been out at the time and was stopped from regaining entry because a stairwell had collapsed.

A structural engineer was requested and council housing bosses attended as the properties belonged to Fife Council.

Families in two properties were rehomed.

The car had struck an electrical box and engineers arrived the next day to make electricity in the street safe.

Solicitor David Bell said Young had shown remorse for his actions and had handed himself into the police.

He said his client had bought the car for around £2500, which he had saved and then splurged on the vehicle “on a whim”.

Mr Bell said ordinarily Young let a friend drive the car but on the day of the crash he had taken the wheel himself as his friend had been drinking.

He said: “It’s quite a powerful car and he lost control.

“He was driving it far too fast. He doesn’t have much recollection until coming to.

“He’s fortunate he didn’t kill himself and his friend and he’s fortunate the house was empty.

“He accepts that fortune is not down to him – it’s down to fate.”

Sheriff More said: “It’s been said on a number of occasions just how fortunate you were to walk away from this.

“The same could be said for your passenger and indeed, the people in the house.

“Driving a big powerful car for an 18-year-old and driving far too fast – that’s something we see far too often.”

Sheriff More ordered Young to remain in his home from 9pm to 6am for three months.

He also banned Young from the road for 18 months and ordered him to resit the extended driving test.

