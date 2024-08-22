Teenage driver’s BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like ‘gas explosion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage driver’s BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like ‘gas explosion’

Norman Young fled the scene after crashing the BMW X5 into a property in Kirkcaldy’s Clarimalt Drive on April 25 2022.

By Jamie McKenzie
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Young ploughed his BMW into the front of the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A teenage driver smashed his BMW into a Kirkcaldy house and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Norman Young fled the scene after crashing the BMW X5 into a property in Clarimalt Drive on April 25 2022.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard engineers had to turn off electricity on the street to remove the vehicle.

Young, 20, of Dunsire Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock this week to plead guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop and report the collision.

‘Gas explosion’ crash

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the occupant lived at the property with three children but was at her mother’s address at the time of the crash.

At around 8.30am a neighbour had just returned home and about 30 seconds later heard a “loud bang,” the fiscal said.

“She thought it was a gas explosion.

“She looked out the door and saw a car crashed in to the wall of the adjoining property.

“She saw a male get out of the vehicle.”

Clarimalt Drive crash
The BMW embedded in the house front. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Other neighbours were out on the street and police received multiple calls about the collision.

Mr Hay said other neighbours heard the bang and saw two young males running from the car in the direction of Kidd Street.

The female resident of the damaged property, Sharon Herd, was told what had happened by a neighbour.

She could not get inside due to collapsed stairs blocking the front door.

Ms Herd later told The Courier she was lucky she and her three children were at her mother’s house at the time.

Sharon Herd outside her home which was crashed into
Occupier Sharon Herd and her children were lucky to have been out at the time of the crash. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

She said: “I can’t believe it’s happened and it’s so lucky that nobody has been seriously injured or worse.

“Normally we’d be getting ready to leave for school around the time of the crash so I dread to think what may have happened if we had been here.”

Police carried out a street search and door-to-door enquiries and Ring doorbell footage was taken from Clarimalt Drive and Kidd Street.

Officers found a “large number of empty alcohol bottles” in the car, which had its airbags deployed, the fiscal said.

Families rehomed

A structural engineer was requested and council housing bosses attended as the properties belonged to Fife Council.

Families in two properties were rehomed.

The court heard the car had struck an electrical box and engineers arrived the next day to make electricity in the street safe.

Clairmalt Drive house crash
Young fled the scene after the accident. Image: Supplied

The fiscal depute said when the vehicle was removed, the electricity for the whole street had to be turned off.

On April 27 the car was forensically examined and Young’s DNA and blood were found inside.

The fiscal depute said repairs to the building were estimated to exceed £22,000.

Ring doorbell footage showed the vehicle driving at speed along Kidd Street, hitting a house and both Young and a witness running back down the street.

Police learned from its seller the car had been bought by Young.

Mitigation reserved

Defence lawyer David Bell said Young, who was 18 at the time has a troubled background but would provide more mitigation at his client’s sentencing hearing in September.

Clarimalt Drive crash
Young will be sentenced later for dangerous driving. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Sheriff Robert More bailed Young but banned him from driving meantime, noting he has a “pretty bad history” of driving.

The sheriff added: “Obviously this was a pretty major event for the whole street”.

He said Young and the passenger were lucky to escape unhurt.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

