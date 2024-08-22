ALASDAIR CLARK: Angus leaflet reaction summed up how paranoid Douglas Ross set Tory party mood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angus leaflet reaction summed up how paranoid Douglas Ross set Tory party mood

As the Scottish Tory leadership contest gets bitter, how has the outgoing leader affected the way the party operates?

Douglas Ross Tory paranoid
Douglas Ross hit out at the ‘calculating b******s’ who plotted against him. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Douglas Ross settled scores and reflected on his flaws in an interview this week, admitting he was paranoid about internal plotting.

But for those who watched his leadership inside and outside of the Scottish Conservatives, it was no surprise to hear.

At a questions-and-answers session on Tuesday, the outgoing leader was forced to look inward. It wasn’t all score-settling.

While he can be portrayed as a fairly two-dimensional character, he did reflect on his flaws, politically and personally.

Douglas Ross will stand down as his party’s leader once a replacement is elected. Image: PA

He is, after all, a family man who wants to protect his children from reading incredibly insulting words about him – not least a giant banner with a deeply offensive term about him held up by Celtic fans.

But sensible senior politicians need to be able to take the rough with the smooth. A thick skin is a political necessity.

He is also contradictory. He admits he probably took on the job too soon – which affected his management of a fractious party – but at the same time thinks he was the only man able to do it.

Tory paranoia

In a swipe at scheming inside his party, Mr Ross appeared to concede a paranoia about the “calculating ba****ds” who briefed against him.

But the problem with such a leader is that it is rarely confined to their office.

At times, Mr Ross’ approach filtered down and poisoned the party’s tone, harming efforts to win over voters.

Tory MP hopeful refused to engage after difficult coverage

It is best summed up by a recent example where an MP hopeful in Angus refused to speak to The Courier after his defeat at the hands of the SNP.

Stephen Kerr was unhappy with The Courier’s coverage of a hustings where he accused the audience of intimidation, and disliked a story I reported about the party’s candidate in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry who had distributed a leaflet which had no obvious party branding.

Stephen Kerr
Stephen Kerr at hustings. Image: Supplied.

It is one of several incidents which betrayed an apparent belief that scrutiny was simply persecution.

But the refusal by Stephen Kerr to engage after a perceived slight in the heat of an election campaign betrays a brittle approach to media relations, one that successful politicians are usually able to overcome – all too aware that they will never receive glowing coverage all the time.

Ousting of unwell candidate led to furious internal briefings

Although introspective at points, Douglas Ross’ analysis of his shortcomings as a leader remain limited.

His analysis of those he says plotted against him forgets that his MSP group only really turned on him after the party forced its candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East to stand aside, apparently on health grounds.

Mr Ross had repeatedly pledged to stand down from Westminster so he could focus on his leadership role in Edinburgh, but went ahead and stood in his place.

Surprisingly, Mr Ross has since said he would not have stood in the general election if he thought he did not have a chance of winning.

Douglas Ross ‘revels in siege mentality’

Even if he hadn’t taken part, he told the audience in Edinburgh there would have been calls for him to stand down as leader given the dismal result nationally.

Tory insiders say Mr Ross revels in a siege mentality, and would have loved a brawl for his position, motivated by a “me versus them” survival fight.

As the Scottish Tories search for their next leader, the personality may prove as important as the policy.

Conversation