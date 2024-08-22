Dundee videogames entrepreneur buys Scotland’s pro esports company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee videogames entrepreneur buys Scotland’s pro esports company

David Hamilton's eRena company will take on the Esports Scotland brand.

By Paul Malik
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
David Hamilton Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife gaming entrepreneur David Hamilton has purchased Scotland’s professional esports company with the hopes of bringing the industry to the masses.

David is already the majority shareholder of his own eRena brand, which Esports Scotland will become part of.

Esports are organised video game competitions, which has evolved into a billion-dollar industry since the 1990s.

ESports Scotland event in Dundee in 2023. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Plans to build a purpose-built eSport arena in Dundee have been mooted recently, but David said there had been a missed opportunity in recent years to develop the industry.

And merging the two operations, he said, would allow him to help expand and grow esports further.

The Dundee-educated multi-millionaire has a number of investments and companies, including the Scottish Deer Centre, Coel Brew and the recently announced “trackable ice cream van” Scooply.

His company Ninja Kiwi was bought by Swedish digital entertainment company Modern Times Group (MTG) in a deal worth up to £135 million.

Esports Scotland to become part of eRena

Professional football clubs, including Dundee and Dundee United, have esport teams in their rosters, both competing previously in the first eScottish Cup.

As well as football computer games like FC24, Esports Scotland have organised leagues and competitions for players of titles including Rainbow Six: Siege, League of Legends, Valorant and Rocket League.

ERena was first set-up by David with involvement of former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara and former United chairman Michael Martin.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levien and Jackie McNamara at the launch of the eScottish Cup last year. Image: SNS

“People compete all the time, online, in computer games. They might not know yet if they are one of the best eSports up-and-comers,” he said.

“We want to alert people there is an opportunity to become a professional eSport player.”

Growth of Esports in Scotland

David said the former owner of Esports Scotland, James Hood, approached him after feeling he had taken his company as far as he could.

“The former owner of eSports Scotland had hit some difficulties, securing sponsorship and organising larger-scale tournaments and the like. And he got in touch with me, asking if eRena would be keen on taking over the reigns.

“I really want to take a hold of esports in Scotland and push it further forward. We want to make esports grow to its full potential. There has been a bit of a dip in the number of tournaments in the last few years.

“And we are lacking somewhat compared to other countries, who are pushing the boundaries of esports.

An esports event in Dundee. Image: Dundee and Angus College

“So I want to be the advocate for it in Scotland, kick-off these competitions and have more of them.

“Speaking to current football esports players in Scotland, they feel there has been a ‘moment missed’ in terms of where we are with things in the last years.

“And the amount of competitions players can enter has reduced recently. I want to change that.”

