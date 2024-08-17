Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van

The Fife businessman who owns Scottish Deer Centre is ready to launch his modern twist on the traditional ice cream van.

David Hamilton was inspired to start his new business, Scooply, by his daughter.

She asked to go to an ice cream van after watching an episode of the Lego Friends television show.

It’s something that’s not as easy now compared to years gone by.

With a background of making computer games, David thought there was an opportunity to bring in modern technology to help.

Scooply concept and app

With a mobile phone app, people can track where the Scooply ice cream van is and look up the schedule of when it will be nearby.

People can also place orders and pay on the app – though the van will also take cashless payments.

The Scooply van, which has bright pink and yellow colours, will also have a range of interesting dishes to try.

As well as a traditional 99 cone, it will also sell cinnamon buns with ice cream and funnel cakes, which are popular in America.

David said: “We are going to soft launch at the Gauldry Gala on August 24 and then the van will be starting its regular stops on the 26th.

“The first Scooply van is covering the Tay Bridgehead area – Gauldry, Newport, Wormit and Tayport.

“Kevin Reid, who used to work with me at the Scottish Deer Centre, is going to operate the first franchise. It will be making regular stops seven days a week.”

Locations

David first thought of the idea for Scooply more than a year ago. He has been helped by Dundee and Angus College and Trojan Energy to find and power a suitable van.

He said if the concept proves successful then his plan is to sell the franchise for other areas.

He said: “I would have loved to have had it up and running for the start of the summer – but if it was Easy everyone would be doing it. I’m hoping for a late summer.

“We will be doing seasonal specials at Halloween and Christmas.

“I reckon my Christmas we should have enough data to know if it works and expand the franchise from there.”

The Scooply van will visit Newport on Monday; Wormit and Newport on Tuesday; Wormit and The Gauldry on Wednesday; Wormit on Thursday and Tayport on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday it will visit a variety of car parks in the area.

It will start the routes at 3.30pm during the week and 1pm at the weekends. On Sunday it will visit a variety of car parks in the area.