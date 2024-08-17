Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van

David Hamilton, who owns the Scottish Deer Centre, has a new business idea - a trackable ice cream van with interesting dishes.

By Rob McLaren
Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Fife businessman who owns Scottish Deer Centre is ready to launch his modern twist on the traditional ice cream van.

David Hamilton was inspired to start his new business, Scooply, by his daughter.

She asked to go to an ice cream van after watching an episode of the Lego Friends television show.

It’s something that’s not as easy now compared to years gone by.

With a background of making computer games, David thought there was an opportunity to bring in modern technology to help.

Scooply concept and app

With a mobile phone app, people can track where the Scooply ice cream van is and look up the schedule of when it will be nearby.

People can also place orders and pay on the app – though the van will also take cashless payments.

The Scooply van, which has bright pink and yellow colours, will also have a range of interesting dishes to try.

As well as a traditional 99 cone, it will also sell cinnamon buns with ice cream and funnel cakes, which are popular in America.

David and Kevin with some of the desserts on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

David said: “We are going to soft launch at the Gauldry Gala on August 24 and then the van will be starting its regular stops on the 26th.

“The first Scooply van is covering the Tay Bridgehead area – Gauldry, Newport, Wormit and Tayport.

“Kevin Reid, who used to work with me at the Scottish Deer Centre, is going to operate the first franchise. It will be making regular stops seven days a week.”

Locations

David first thought of the idea for Scooply more than a year ago. He has been helped by Dundee and Angus College and Trojan Energy to find and power a suitable van.

He said if the concept proves successful then his plan is to sell the franchise for other areas.

He said: “I would have loved to have had it up and running for the start of the summer – but if it was Easy everyone would be doing it. I’m hoping for a late summer.

David Hamilton with franchise owner Kevin Reid are ready to start selling cones. Image: Mhairi Edwards

“We will be doing seasonal specials at Halloween and Christmas.

“I reckon my Christmas we should have enough data to know if it works and expand the franchise from there.”

The Scooply van will visit Newport on Monday; Wormit and Newport on Tuesday; Wormit and The Gauldry on Wednesday; Wormit on Thursday and Tayport on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday it will visit a variety of car parks in the area.

It will start the routes at 3.30pm during the week and 1pm at the weekends. On Sunday it will visit a variety of car parks in the area.

Conversation