Arbroath nightclub 2.30am licence granted for Bell Rock Music Festival

Angus licensing board considered the one-off bid from De Vito's in Millgate for the festival which is set to draw thousands of music fans to Arbroath next weekend.

By Graham Brown
Angus nightclub Covid restrictions
De Vito's nightclub in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath nightclub De Vito’s will be allowed to stay open until 2.30am for the finale of next weekend’s Bell Rock Music Festival.

Despite one local councillor fighting the bid, Angus licensing board approved the extension for the event after-party into the early hours of Monday.

And they said Arbroath deserved the same treatment as Montrose after a club there was granted late opening for its festival.

The Bell Rock event is taking place from Friday August 23 to Sunday August 25.

It will see a host of live music in venues across the town throughout the weekend.

The line-up includes popular local musicians but also bands from Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Some of Scotland’s top blues performers will be on a programme covering all musical tastes.

De Vito’s joins list of Bell Rock festival venues

De Vito’s in Millgate is one of the new venues for this year.

It asked the licensing board for an extra half-hour beyond its permitted 2am Sunday night opening.

The nightclub already has 2.30am opening on Friday and Saturday nights. In 2022, the business failed in a bid for 3.30am weekend opening.

De Vito’s solicitor told the licensing board: “There is a real buzz in town around the event.

“My client was approached by the festival organisers to get involved. The licence holder considers that the town will be very busy.”

The last band will finish their set at 12.30am and the club plans to bring in a DJ for the festival after-party.

De Vito’s is increasing its security staff on both Saturday and Sunday nights during the event.

And the solicitor added: “There was a corresponding hours application granted for the licence holder’s premises for the Montrose Fest and there were no adverse consequences from that.”

Local councillor’s unhappiness

But Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said the extra half hour was a step too far.

“I’m not going to go for this application changing hours,” she said.

“On the Sunday there’s no public transport, there’s no taxis at that time.

“Patrons would have to walk from the venue at 3.30 in the morning and there’s too many residents in that area that have already complained about the times they have at the moment.”

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Lloyd Melville said: “This is fairly straightforward for me.

“It’s a matter of consistency and it’s a matter of local significance as well.

“We did grant similar hours to a Montrose festival.

“These festivals are incredibly important not just to the local community but to our creative arts industries.”

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I certainly support it because of consistency, but also because of why not?”

The board agreed to the De Vito’s extension, with Councillor Durno recording her dissent.

Conversation