Angus licensing board chief’s casting vote sinks 3:30am weekend opening bid by Arbroath nightclub De Vito’s

Arbroath’s biggest nightclub has failed in a bid to stay open until 3:30am at weekends.

And it was the casting vote of Angus Licensing Board’s new chairwoman on her first meeting in charge which sunk the policy-busting DeVito’s plan.

The Millgate premises fought for the extra hour beyond its existing 2:30am licence.

It wanted to restore the late opening advantage it once had over local pubs.

But Angus clubs have seen that squeezed since the pandemic after councillors allowed some bars to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kirriemuir’s Roods Bar was the first to be given extended hours as the Angus licensed trade emerged from the pandemic.

Objections

Police and local residents objected to the extension application.

Neighbours complained of noise, drunkenness and drug-taking outside their homes in the early hours.

But De Vito’s lawyer said it was not the club’s responsibility to “carry out Police Scotland duties” and deal with problems on the street outside involving people who had nothing to do with the premises.

Licensing solicitor Janet Hood told the board: “The premises are the premier nightclub in Arbroath.”

“They are well run and operate with virtually no issues.

“The nightclub industry has suffered more than any other part of the hospitality industry (during the pandemic).

She said De Vito’s had seen some benefit from an extra half-hour weekend opening beyond the Angus board’s 2am policy.

But the gap between pubs and clubs had narrowed after a number of bars were allowed to open later.

“The differential has gone from an hour and a half to half an hour,” she said.

“They need approximately 20 staff every night – a higher level of security and management is rightly expected of them.

“Given these premises haven’t had a single complaint from any quarter in the last six months I would hope you will see this as a reasonable request to make.”

Councillors split

And the nightclub found a degree of support from the board’s previous chair, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham.

He said: “Of course the policy is there.

“However, the country has been through a pandemic and this is an industry that has been decimated by Covid.

“I’m not going to agree a 3:30am extension, but I would move we give them 3am.

“And we can take that away as quickly as we grant it if there are any problems.”

But new board chairwoman Brenda Durno said it was a step too far.

“We have to look at doing a new board policy in the future, and until we do I don’t think we should allow people after drinking-up time to be coming out at quarter to four in the morning.

“3:30 is too late.”

Board members were split four votes apiece and the chair used her casting vote to keep the club’s 2:30am closing.