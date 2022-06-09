Angus licensing board chief’s casting vote sinks 3:30am weekend opening bid by Arbroath nightclub De Vito’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus licensing board chief’s casting vote sinks 3:30am weekend opening bid by Arbroath nightclub De Vito’s

By Graham Brown
June 9 2022, 4.56pm
Angus nightclub Covid restrictions
De Vitos nightclub in Arbroath.

Arbroath’s biggest nightclub has failed in a bid to stay open until 3:30am at weekends.

And it was the casting vote of Angus Licensing Board’s new chairwoman on her first meeting in charge which sunk the policy-busting DeVito’s plan.

The Millgate premises fought for the extra hour beyond its existing 2:30am licence.

It wanted to restore the late opening advantage it once had over local pubs.

But Angus clubs have seen that squeezed since the pandemic after councillors allowed some bars to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kirriemuir’s Roods Bar was the first to be given extended hours as the Angus licensed trade emerged from the pandemic.

Objections

Police and local residents objected to the extension application.

Neighbours complained of noise, drunkenness and drug-taking outside their homes in the early hours.

But De Vito’s lawyer said it was not the club’s responsibility to “carry out Police Scotland duties” and deal with problems on the street outside involving people who had nothing to do with the premises.

Licensing solicitor Janet Hood told the board: “The premises are the premier nightclub in Arbroath.

“They are well run and operate with virtually no issues.

Janet Hood
Licensing solicitor Janet Hood

“The nightclub industry has suffered more than any other part of the hospitality industry (during the pandemic).

She said De Vito’s had seen some benefit from an extra half-hour weekend opening beyond the Angus board’s 2am policy.

But the gap between pubs and clubs had narrowed after a number of bars were allowed to open later.

“The differential has gone from an hour and a half to half an hour,” she said.

“They need approximately 20 staff every night – a higher level of security and management is rightly expected of them.

“Given these premises haven’t had a single complaint from any quarter in the last six months I would hope you will see this as a reasonable request to make.”

Councillors split

And the nightclub found a degree of support from the board’s previous chair, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham.

He said: “Of course the policy is there.

“However, the country has been through a pandemic and this is an industry that has been decimated by Covid.

“I’m not going to agree a 3:30am extension, but I would move we give them 3am.

“And we can take that away as quickly as we grant it if there are any problems.”

But new board chairwoman Brenda Durno said it was a step too far.

“We have to look at doing a new board policy in the future, and until we do I don’t think we should allow people after drinking-up time to be coming out at quarter to four in the morning.

Brenda Durno
Angus licensing board chairwoman Brenda Durno. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“3:30 is too late.”

Board members were split four votes apiece and the chair used her casting vote to keep the club’s 2:30am closing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]