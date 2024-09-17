See how this independent school inspires excellence at its next open weekend in October

Imagine a school where students feel as if everyone has a place, and where every student feels nurtured in a warm and inclusive community built on a network of students, teachers and parents.

Welcome to St Leonards, an independent school in St Andrews for students years 1 – 13 and recently named the Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance in 2024 by the Sunday Times.

St Leonards is committed to exceptional education with a dedicated teaching staff and a diverse opportunity of extra curricular activities, all while cultivating a shared sense of community.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Attend the open weekend at St Leonards October 5 – 6

This October, St Leonards is hosting an open day for prospective students and families to come visit the school and learn more.

October 5 is primarily designed for prospective day students.

October 6 is primarily designed for prospective boarding students.

If you cannot attend, tours are available throughout the year. Virtually or in person, just get in touch with the admissions team.

Empowering students while ensuring their needs are well met

At St Leonards School, the curriculum for years 1 – 13 is formed by the globally-recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, where pupils are encouraged to be inquisitive and are inspired to seek to develop foundational skills which equip them for the years ahead. As an IB institution that draws applicants from around the world, St Leonards students have the chance to meet and learn from international students in a stimulating and safe environment.

Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards School, said: “Our curriculum is unparalleled. It is designed such that young people develop both their academic strengths and their weaknesses, work collaboratively, are forever inquisitive and develop a real sense of purpose in their lives. We are a vibrant, globally-minded community, a school that is forward-thinking and innovative, yet steeped in history and tradition.”

And when it comes to academic success, the proof is in the pudding. Almost 80% of grades in 2023 were 7/6/5 (A*-B equivalent) in Higher Level subjects, whilst 85% of pupils secured places at their university of choice.

But this commitment to cater a well-rounded education to students isn’t limited to the school’s curriculum. St Leonards also boasts an incredible extra curricular programme, with activities and clubs. Its grounds are picturesque and the school is well located in St Andrews. There are also two ways to attend school – as a day-student or as a boarder, so you can find the pathway that’s right for you and your student.

Mr Brian and the staff emphasise: “We aim to foster a warm and inclusive community where young people, staff and parents are all an integral part of our school.”

Discover a world of opportunities and go beyond the classroom at St Leonards

When a student enrols at St Leonards, they will go beyond the classroom to engage in a broad co-curricular programme that will challenge, excite and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves.

All pupils at St Leonards are encouraged to try new activities, push themselves beyond their comfort zones, and broaden their horizons through activities like sports, performing arts and art and design – all to ensure that they are receiving a holistic and well-rounded education.

Supervised prep and after-school care are also available until 5.30pm Monday to Friday in place of activities if desired.

And with a number of scholarship opportunities available, more students than ever will have the opportunity to attend St Leonards School.

Register for the open days at St Leonards here.

Learn more about St Leonards School and find a path for your future student today.