See how this independent school inspires excellence at its next open weekend in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

See how this independent school inspires excellence at its next open weekend in October

Learn more at the school that's committed to fostering excellence

In partnership with St Leonards School
Students digging and learning outside at St Leonards School.
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.

Imagine a school where students feel as if everyone has a place, and where every student feels nurtured in a warm and inclusive community built on a network of students, teachers and parents.

Welcome to St Leonards, an independent school in St Andrews for students years 1 – 13 and recently named the Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance in 2024 by the Sunday Times.

St Leonards is committed to exceptional education with a dedicated teaching staff and a diverse opportunity of extra curricular activities, all while cultivating a shared sense of community.

Attend the open weekend at St Leonards October 5 – 6

This October, St Leonards is hosting an open day for prospective students and families to come visit the school and learn more.

October 5 is primarily designed for prospective day students.

October 6 is primarily designed for prospective boarding students.

If you cannot attend, tours are available throughout the year. Virtually or in person, just get in touch with the admissions team.

Empowering students while ensuring their needs are well met

At St Leonards School, the curriculum for years 1 – 13 is formed by the globally-recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, where pupils are encouraged to be inquisitive and are inspired to seek to develop foundational skills which equip them for the years ahead. As an IB institution that draws applicants from around the world, St Leonards students have the chance to meet and learn from international students in a stimulating and safe environment.

IB Logo
St Leonards School offers an IB curriculum.

Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards School, said: “Our curriculum is unparalleled. It is designed such that young people develop both their academic strengths and their weaknesses, work collaboratively, are forever inquisitive and develop a real sense of purpose in their lives. We are a vibrant, globally-minded community, a school that is forward-thinking and innovative, yet steeped in history and tradition.”

And when it comes to academic success, the proof is in the pudding. Almost 80% of grades in 2023 were 7/6/5 (A*-B equivalent) in Higher Level subjects, whilst 85% of pupils secured places at their university of choice.

But this commitment to cater a well-rounded education to students isn’t limited to the school’s curriculum. St Leonards also boasts an incredible extra curricular programme, with activities and clubs. Its grounds are picturesque and the school is well located in St Andrews. There are also two ways to attend school – as a day-student or as a boarder, so you can find the pathway that’s right for you and your student.

Mr Brian and the staff emphasise: “We aim to foster a warm and inclusive community where young people, staff and parents are all an integral part of our school.”

Discover a world of opportunities and go beyond the classroom at St Leonards

When a student enrols at St Leonards, they will go beyond the classroom to engage in a broad co-curricular programme that will challenge, excite and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves.

All pupils at St Leonards are encouraged to try new activities, push themselves beyond their comfort zones, and broaden their horizons through activities like sports, performing arts and art and design – all to ensure that they are receiving a holistic and well-rounded education.

Supervised prep and after-school care are also available until 5.30pm Monday to Friday in place of activities if desired.

And with a number of scholarship opportunities available, more students than ever will have the opportunity to attend St Leonards School.

Register for the open days at St Leonards here

Learn more about St Leonards School and find a path for your future student today.

More from Education

Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
Tablets for every Fife schoolchild from P6 upwards could be issued next year
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
3
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among five over or near capacity
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian's, Kippen and Callander primary schools are…
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St John's Academy primary is one…
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High, Hayshead, Murroes, Seaview and Liff primaries…
Learn more about St Leonards at its next open days in October.
Is your Fife school full? Viewforth High and Capshard Primary among 10 over capacity
A student taking a picture of exam results printed on a wall
Exams timetable 2025: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Whitehills Primary Gaelic classroom. Teacher using games to educate children.
Inside the Forfar classroom where children learn entirely in Gaelic

Conversation