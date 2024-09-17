Dundee DJ Hannah Laing teases ‘biggest project ever’ for home city in 2025

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has teased plans for her “biggest project ever” in her home city next year.

The dance star looks set to hold Doof Scotland in Dundee in 2025.

No further details have been revealed, but Laing shared a video showing off various Dundee landmarks on her social media pages.

The caption said: “Doof Scotland 2025 city reveal at the end of the video.

“Can you guess where in the city it will be held?

“This is the biggest project I have ever worked on.

“Sign-ups have gone crazy!

“All details announced next week!”

In a voiceover in the video, Laing says: “The basslines will be heavy, let the hangovers be gentle.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend, it’s Dundee we assemble.”

News of the event has delighted fans.

Delight as Hannah Laing teases Doof Scotland in Dundee

One fan wrote: “One happy Dundee lassie here, can’t wait.”

Another fan said: “Yassssss buzzing for it.”

Several speculated an event could be held at Camperdown Park.

Doof is the name of Laing’s record label – named after the “doof” music she performs.

The DJ performed two sell-out shows at the Caird Hall earlier this year in her biggest Dundee gigs yet.