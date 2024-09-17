Fife carer asked service users for money and shared ‘intimate details’ of her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife carer asked service users for money and shared ‘intimate details’ of her life

Claire Smith-Little also referred to one service user as "granny".

By Ellidh Aitken
The carer asked service users to lend her money. Image: Shutterstock
The carer asked service users to lend her money. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife carer who asked service users for money and shared “intimate details” of her personal life has been struck off.

Claire Smith-Little was employed as a social care worker by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership in Cupar at the time of the incidents in 2022.

Smith-Little contacted both supported people on their personal devices and social media, and attended one of their homes outside of working hours.

She also referred to one of them as “granny” in text messages.

Smith-Little has now been banned from the industry by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

‘Granny, can you help me with money?’

The SSSC found Smith-Little texted one service user – referred to as AA – in January 2022 to ask for money.

One of the messages said: “Granny can you help me today with money until Thursday please I’m struggling if not it’s fine xxxxxx.”

In another, she wrote: “50 if poss (information redacted) I called car and went mental!

“I get paid on Thursday the 3rd xxxxxx.”

The watchdog also found Smith-Little accepted money from the same service user.

She also sent further messages to the woman, one of which said: “Love you always granny xxxx.”

Fife carer called service user after midnight and asked for money

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Smith-Little sent a text to another service user – referred to as BB – asking if they used internet banking.

She asked again in March and told the service user that her car was broken, before phoning her sometime after midnight on both her home and mobile phones.

The SSSC said the carer had breached “professional boundaries” with the two clients.

The report said: “Social care workers are required to maintain professional boundaries within their caring role and should not form inappropriate relationships with those people who use services and carers.

“The boundaries in the professional relationship help to keep both those who are supported, as well as those who are caring, safe from potential harm.

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The SSSC offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

“Overstepping those boundaries can have additional consequences insofar as it can cause those using services to have unrealistic expectations of other carers in future.”

The watchdog added that the carer had also “shared intimate details” of her personal life with a service user and that she had “not shown any insight” into the behaviour.

The SSSC also said it “cannot be sure” that Smith-Little would not breach boundaries again after borrowing money on more than one occasion.

A spokesperson for Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We do not discuss individual members of staff for reasons of confidentiality.”

More from Fife

Clarimalt Drive house crash
Curfew for BMW driver who smashed into Kirkcaldy home then fled on foot
wheelie bins lined up
Fife residents urged to check new online bin calendars
Fife road closure
Roadworks on Fife road to resume after 'void' found during resurfacing
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces temporary closure as bid to buy premises fails
3
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Police vans at Leven Bus Station.
Woman attacked on Leven bus by group of youths
House on fire
Don’t ignore the deadly risk of fire in your or your loved one’s home
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
3
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2
armed police Kinglassie
Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house

Conversation