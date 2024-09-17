New convenience store set to open in former Dundee taxi office

A new convenience store is set to open in a former Dundee taxi office.

The old Tay Taxis building on Clepington Road has been transformed into a licensed Premier shop.

Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr, who previously owned the building, was granted permission to convert the site last year.

It has since been bought over by Mohammed Asif, who already owns three Premier stores in Ardler, Perth Road and Nethergate.

Mohammed says the shop will initially employ six people, including manager Siva Poli.

New Clepington Road convenience store a ‘great asset to community’

He said: “The new Premier store on Clepington Road opens on Thursday of this week.

“I bought it over with full planning permission and have since converted it into another Premier store.

“This is a busy road with a new housing development nearby (at Mains Loan) so the store will be a great asset to the local community.”

The building has been empty since a merger between Tay Taxis and City Cabs in 2022.

The shop is just yards away from the site once occupied by the Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

Plans by Barratt Homes for 167 houses and 56 flats to be built on the land were given the green light by Dundee City Council in 2022.

The housing development – named Keiller’s Rise – is now well under way.