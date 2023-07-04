New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved

Plans for a new convenience store next to a major Dundee housing development could create up to 10 jobs.

Businessman Jimmy Marr is hoping to transform the old Tay Taxis booking office on Clepington Road into a new store.

The building, which has been empty since a merger between the company and City Cabs last year, is just yards away from the site once occupied by the Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

Former Dundee FC owner Mr Marr had submitted plans for the shop development, along with a licence application, to the city council earlier this year.

The off-sales application was subsequently approved by the local authority’s licensing committee at a meeting last week.

Speaking at the committee meeting on Thursday, Jimmy Marr said: “The premises have been empty since the merger last year.

“We believe between eight and 10 people will be employed in this (convivence store).”

“The premises is close to the site where (around) 300 news houses are being built.”

A total of 167 houses and 56 flats will be built on the former Keiller factory site by developer Barratt Home after Dundee City Council approved the plans last year.

Benson’s Bar approval

At the same licensing committee meeting, councillors also gave the green-light for Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road to re-open.

An application had been lodged with the city council for an on-sale licence for the venue, which previously traded as Dexy’s Bar.

The operators of Dexy’s had their licence suspended for two months in 2020 after customers were found inside at 5am during tight Covid restrictions.

That, along with other incidents, led to calls from Police Scotland for the new operators of the venue to ensure CCTV is in place before the license could be approved.

Speaking at Thursday’s committee meeting, PC Tony Baynham confirmed police had taken a visit to the Arbroath Road premises and that new owners were in compliance with their requests.

Councillors subsequently agreed to approve the licence request.