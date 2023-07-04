New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved

Jimmy Marr is hoping to transform the old Tay Taxis booking office on Clepington Road into a new store. 

By Laura Devlin
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
The former Tay Taxis office is no longer in use. Image: Tay Taxis

Plans for a new convenience store next to a major Dundee housing development could create up to 10 jobs.

Businessman Jimmy Marr is hoping to transform the old Tay Taxis booking office on Clepington Road into a new store.

The building, which has been empty since a merger between the company and City Cabs last year, is just yards away from the site once occupied by the Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

Former Dundee FC owner Mr Marr had submitted plans for the shop development, along with a licence application, to the city council earlier this year.

The off-sales application was subsequently approved by the local authority’s licensing committee at a meeting last week.

Jimmy Marr.
Jimmy Marr. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Speaking at the committee meeting on Thursday, Jimmy Marr said: “The premises have been empty since the merger last year.

“We believe between eight and 10 people will be employed in this (convivence store).”

“The premises is close to the site where (around) 300 news houses are being built.”

A total of 167 houses and 56 flats will be built on the former Keiller factory site by developer Barratt Home after Dundee City Council approved the plans last year.

Benson’s Bar approval

At the same licensing committee meeting, councillors also gave the green-light for Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road to re-open.

An application had been lodged with the city council for an on-sale licence for the venue, which previously traded as Dexy’s Bar.

Benson's Bar, Arbroath Road.
Benson’s Bar, Arbroath Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

The operators of Dexy’s had their licence suspended for two months in 2020 after customers were found inside at 5am during tight Covid restrictions.

That, along with other incidents, led to calls from Police Scotland for the new operators of the venue to ensure CCTV is in place before the license could be approved.

Speaking at Thursday’s committee meeting, PC Tony Baynham confirmed police had taken a visit to the Arbroath Road premises and that new owners were in compliance with their requests.

Councillors subsequently agreed to approve the licence request.

