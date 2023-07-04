Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved

The Perth Islamic Society could soon be moving to a new home as plans for a larger place of worship were given the green light by the council.

The congregation currently attend worship at the mosque on Glasgow Road in the city but plans are in place for a new mosque and community centre on Jeanfield Road.

However the new project is “progressing slowly” and due to growing number of people attending prayers, the Perth Islamic Society applied to move into a larger facility in Highland House until its complete.

Congregation to move to Highland House

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, the Perth Islamic Society said their current facility could no longer accommodate their congregation.

The statement read: “Our existing facility at 65 Glasgow Road, is small and overcrowded and no longer suitable as congregation numbers have increased.

“Our main project for a purpose build mosque on Jeanfield Road is progressing slowly.

“Accordingly, we have made an offer for a larger facility at Unit 6A, Highland House, Perth.

“The larger premises at unit 6A should help to provides, a much needed, larger facility.”

The move is expected to help accommodate to the growing congregation, which at times is close to 150 worshipers, until the new mosque is complete.

The statement added: “This larger facility would help accommodate us while we continue with our main project.”

“This larger facility will help us to provide an enhanced place of worship facilities for the community, enabling the larger number of the males in the community to attend.

“The prayers sessions are to be morning, lunch time, mid-afternoon, late afternoon and evening, with 10 to 15 persons attending each prayer session.

“However it is anticipated that the Friday lunch time prayer session will be

attended by 120 to 150 people.”

Perth and Kinross Council subsequently approved the application.

Plans for the new mosque on Jeanfield Road were approved back in 2021, having been first mooted four years previously.

The new location is around 200 yards away from the congregation’s current base on Glasgow Road.