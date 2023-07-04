Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved

The congregation currently attend worship at the mosque on Glasgow Road but are waiting for a new facility to be built at Jeanfield Road. 

By Laura Devlin
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson

The Perth Islamic Society could soon be moving to a new home as plans for a larger place of worship were given the green light by the council.

The congregation currently attend worship at the mosque on Glasgow Road in the city but plans are in place for a new mosque and community centre on Jeanfield Road.

However the new project is “progressing slowly” and due to growing number of people attending prayers, the Perth Islamic Society applied to move into a larger facility in Highland House until its complete.

Congregation to move to Highland House

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, the Perth Islamic Society said their current facility could no longer accommodate their congregation.

The statement read: “Our existing facility at 65 Glasgow Road, is small and overcrowded and no longer suitable as congregation numbers have increased.

“Our main project for a purpose build mosque on Jeanfield Road is progressing slowly.

“Accordingly, we have made an offer for a larger facility at Unit 6A, Highland House, Perth.

“The larger premises at unit 6A should help to provides, a much needed, larger facility.”

Architectural drawings of the planned new mosque on Jeanfield Road in Perth. Image: Perth Islamic Society.

The move is expected to help accommodate to the growing congregation, which at times is close to 150 worshipers, until the new mosque is complete.

The statement added: “This larger facility would help accommodate us while we continue with our main project.”

“This larger facility will help us to provide an enhanced place of worship facilities for the community, enabling the larger number of the males in the community to attend.

“The prayers sessions are to be morning, lunch time, mid-afternoon, late afternoon and evening, with 10 to 15 persons attending each prayer session.

“However it is anticipated that the Friday lunch time prayer session will be
attended by 120 to 150 people.”

Perth and Kinross Council subsequently approved the application.

The new mosque was approved four years ago. Image: Perth Islamic Society.

Plans for the new mosque on Jeanfield Road were approved back in 2021, having been first mooted four years previously.

The new location is around 200 yards away from the congregation’s current base on Glasgow Road.

More from The Courier

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years