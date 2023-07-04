4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week

There are enough cafes in the city centre with deals on to see you through the rest of the working week, so where should you begin?

A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
The Cannon's soup and sandwich deal will fill you up. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

Forgot to bring a packed lunch or fancy treating yourself during your break? These Dundee cafes have your midday meal needs covered.

Despite the name, it’s not all about the restaurants during Dundee Restaurant Week (DRW). There’s a dozen or so cafes offering deals on food and treats as well.

If you’re in the mood for a cafe break in the middle of the day or a takeaway treat, here’s what we thought of the lunch deals on offer in the city centre.

The Cannon, Union Street

This was my first venture inside The Cannon, and it was lovely to see a picture of founder Scott on the counter inside. It’s touching that his family is keeping the cafe open in his memory, and it’s made me want to come back again.

The Cannon’s DRW deal is any sandwich, wrap or toastie with a full portion of soup for £7. Usually, a sandwich, wrap or toastie with a side salad is £6.95, so you’re getting a full portion of soup that usually costs £3.95 for free.

There were two soups of the day, and I went with cajun and butternut squash. To help me test some non-veggie options for the deals I recruited my colleague Joanna to pick a sandwich.

She got the chicken, chorizo, mozzarella and chipotle sauce toastie, which went nicely with the cajun soup. The huge toastie had a smoky flavour and gooey mozzarella, giving it a great cheese pull.

A takeaway box with a chicken, chorizo, mozzarella and cheese toastie for Dundee Restaurant Week.
Joanna was very happy with her toastie from The Cannon. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Our soup cup was filled to the brim and great for dipping the toastie in. The wee side salad was hiding under the toastie, adding some colour to the meal as well.

We got our lunch to take away as it was a sunny day, but the inside of the Instagrammable cafe would also be a prime spot to tuck in.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 10am to 3.30pm

Address: 11 Union Street, DD1 4BN

Daily Grind, Exchange Street

This barbershop-adjacent cafe is another Instagrammable spot, but in a completely different way from The Cannon. Decorated with a huge mural on one side, giant logo on the opposite and lots of art in the back there’s lots to look at and photograph.

I headed in to grab a takeaway lunch, soaking in the surroundings while waiting for my three cheese toastie and soup for £7. Soup of the day was carrot and coriander, which wasn’t a winner for me because I think coriander tastes like soap, but I was willing to give it a go.

The toastie alone is usually £7, so again you’re getting a full portion of soup – which is normally £4 – for free. I tried to drink the soup at first, but quickly gave up as it was so thick. It was warming, and had notes of ginger I focused on rather than the coriander. I finished the whole cup, coriander pieces and all.

A takeaway box with a cheese toastie, tortilla chips and salad, with a cup of soup on the side.
Daily Grind’s three cheese toastie and soup filled me up. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

The toastie came with tortilla chips I dipped in my soup and a red onion, cucumber and pepper salad with a huge pickle on top. Crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside, the toastie’s consistency was perfect. There was definitely a more unusual cheese in there too, which was a nice surprise as opposed to a mild flavour.

Having the side salad made me feel slightly less bad about the volume of cheese I consumed, as this was a big portion. Daily Grind doesn’t have as many toastie options as The Cannon in its deal, but if you’re happy with cheese, this one’s a winner.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Address: 18a Exchange Street, DD1 3DL

Henry’s Coffee House, Seagate

If you’re on a mission to grab something quick, Henry’s is perfect. At the front of the Seagate cafe there’s a fridge with sandwiches, toasties and paninis that are made fresh every day.

The only downside with this deal is that it’s only available between 2pm and 7pm, which means you’ll have to be okay with a late lunch. For £6.95 you get a medium drink, crisps and a sandwich, toastie or panini.

I went for a mozzarella, pesto and tomato panini (normally £4), which the staff toasted while I waited for my drink. As well as standard teas and coffees, some speciality drinks were also included, so I got a chai latte (normally £3.60). Lastly, there were four flavours of crisps on offer including cheddar and onion and smoked chilli (normally £1.55).

A cafe tray with a takeaway cup, small bag of crisps, and a plate with a mozzarella and pesto panini for Dundee Restaurant Week.
The window seat in Henry’s Coffee House is a good spot to have your Dundee Restaurant Week lunch. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

My panini is light, fluffy and just toasted enough that the cheese melted inside. The pesto is strong, and balanced out by a bit of sweetness from the tomatoes.

At 40g, the crisps are almost twice as big as supermarket meal deal bags. They are thick and crunchy, with a subtly sweet malt vinegar flavour. My chai latte is topped with a healthy shake of cinnamon which packed a punch at first, before the chai spices nicely round off the sip.

Henry’s Coffee House is a nice spot for a cafe lunch as its huge windows brings in lots of light and are great for people-watching. On the other hand, if you’re in a rush this is the fastest place to grab lunch on the go.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm

Address: 28 Seagate, DD1 2EQ

Serendipities, Union Street

There’s deals aplenty at the vegan cafe, so I decided to test two of them, homemade pie, wedges and salad for £5.50 and iced tea for £2.

When visiting Serendipities I like to set aside time to slow down, as many staff members face barriers to employment its important to me to be a nice, patient customer so they feel confident to do their jobs while I’m there. I order my takeaway lunch, quickly get my tea and take a seat outside in the sun while waiting for my food.

The iced tea is huge, and I was glad to discover it was made from brewing tea leaves instead of a sugary juice you get in the supermarket. It’s not very sweet, but they also have spritzers for £2 if that’s more your taste.

A takeaway box with a macaroni pie, wedges and salad.
Serendipities’ vegan pie is a great Dundee Restaurant Week lunch offer. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Since the cafe is zero waste, the menu changes daily to use up ingredients at hand. I got a mac and cheese pie, which had a slightly sweet taste to the sauce. The pie was a decent size and full of pasta. The wedges were soft and herby, and coupled with the lettuce, tomato and pasta salad made this a very filling lunch.

If you’ve got a bit of time on your lunch break I’d recommend sitting in and enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of Serendipities. This deal is also great value, but if you’re very hungry there’s also quesadillas, cake and any drink available for £11.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm

Address: 12 Union Street, DD1 4BH

