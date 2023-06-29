Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso

The Perth Road coffee shop is one of dozens of eateries in the city offering discounts as part of the 10-day event.

We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
By Poppy Watson

Eating out over Dundee Restaurant Week? Here is why EH9 Espresso should be on your list.

The coffee bar, situated on Perth Road, is one of dozens of eateries in the city offering discounts as part of the 10-day event.

Pay a visit to EH9 during this period and you can get yourself a filled bagel and a coffee for £7. Considering the bagels are normally £6, and the coffees between £2.40 and £3.80, it’s a nice wee deal.

EH9 Espresso

EH9 Espresso is hard to miss. The self-described “playgroup for adults” is painted a bright shade of lilac, with multicoloured window art which declares “Hot girls drink oat milk”.

A lilac coffee shop with window decorations saying hot girls drink oat milk.
The bright front of EH9 Espresso. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

It’s very popular with students. My friend and I, having nabbed the last available table in the joint, are surrounded by a sea of trendy twenty-somethings with laptops.

“It feels like we’re in a library with music”, she remarks, as we mull over the menu to the theme tune of Celebration by Kool & The Gang.

This is not a bad thing – I appreciate the peaceful buzz – nor is it an accident.

Owner Fraser Smith, who opened EH9 two years ago, has carefully cultivated a “safe space” for locals to relax, catch up with friends or get a bit of work done.

Owner Fraser Smith. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson.

With a tempting selection of fresh bakes, quick Wi-Fi and a plethora of plug points – it’s easy to see the attraction.

But that’s not to say it’s exclusive to Gen Z – we spy at least two pram-pushing mums getting their caffeine fix during our visit.

The venue draws inspiration from Edinburgh’s coffee culture – hence its name – where independent cafes are known to collaborate closely with the community.

The food

EH9 is all about the coffee, which is ethically sourced and supplied by Cairngorm Coffee Roasters.

It offers all the classics, from flat whites and cappuccinos to spiced chai lattes – as well as a selection of teas.

My friend goes for a latte – “a jolly nice coffee” – which is topped with a beautiful milky heart.

My oat milk iced mocha is delicious. The coffee and chocolate is perfectly balanced and it is not overly sweet.

Customers have three bagels to choose from. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

Choosing what to eat doesn’t take very long, as the menu consists of two bagels (a meaty one and a vegan one) and a third “rotational bagel” which changes every few days.

My plus one orders the New York Cliche, which is a tasty-sounding combination of pastrami, gherkin, Monterey Jack cheese and mustard mayo. Unfortunately, our server returns a moment later to tell us the kitchen has ran out of these ingredients.

It’s only 1pm, so this is a little disappointing, but thankfully she also likes the sound of the rotational bagel – harissa chicken with red onion, mozzarella and sweet gem lettuce – so that is ordered instead.

The harissa chicken and mozzarella bagel. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

I go for the vegan bagel, which is filled with hummus, sundried tomato, rocket and ribbons of carrot.

The bagels, made by Bross Bagel in Edinburgh, are fresh and yummy. Mine is stuffed generously and the creamy hummus pairs perfectly with the tangy chunks of tomato and peppery rocket. It doesn’t last very long.

The vegan bagel. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

My friend also enjoys hers, but notes it would have been improved if the bagel (seemingly untoasted) was warm.

Then it’s time for a wee sweet treat.

My companion orders another latte – this time decorated with a swan – and we share a vegan cinnamon bun.

The pastry, which is supplied by Wild Hearth Bakery in the Highlands, is melt-in-the-mouth soft and sugary.

There’s also a selection of brownies and cookies on offer – made by Curations Bake House in Dundee – which I’m definitely keen to try next time.

The cinnamon bun. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

The verdict

I really, really love EH9 Espresso. I will definitely be going back, and if you are a coffee enthusiast, I would highly recommend it.

Don’t be put off if you are not a student or a remote worker. My friend and I (retired journalist and journalist, respectively) felt right at home, despite our lack of textbooks. It was also a Monday, and I imagine it attracts a slightly more diverse crowd on the weekend.

The strong sense of community is tangible, with posters promoting local events and Fraser and his team of staff chatting to customers like old friends.

The only drawback in my opinion is the slightly limited food menu – if you don’t like bagels, you’re stumped. It was also a shame we were unable to try the New York Cliche.

But what it lacks in variety of eats, it more than makes up for in friendly service, good coffee and even better vibes.

Information

A: 248 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LL

W: www.eh9espresso.com

Price: £21.50 for two bagels, three coffees and a cinnamon bun

Dundee Restaurant Week promotion: A coffee and a bagel for £7.

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

