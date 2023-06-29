Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan ‘on his toes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan ‘on his toes’

The striker has been building up fitness over the summer after an injury earlier in the year.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan welcomes the increased competition for places at Raith Rovers.

That applies to direct free kicks as well, with the likes of Aidan Connolly, Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and Lewis Vaughan all capable.

Gullan was the designated taker for Tuesday night’s visit to Montrose for their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

He curled one into the top corner to open the scoring versus the Gable Endies, ensuring that he will be on them going forward, at least for the near future.

The 23-year-old also backs himself to take his side’s next penalty, despite missing one versus Linlithgow Rose – though he did score from the rebound.

Kept on his toes

“Competition for places is great around the club. It pushes everyone on, keeps them on their toes,” Gullan told Courier Sport.

“The attacking players welcome that. We want a team that is going to attack and score goals.

We showed on Tuesday the link-up between everyone was brilliant.”

Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.

The likes of Jack Hamilton Aidan Connolly have yet to feature, meaning Gullan will be looking over his shoulder even though he has two goals from two in pre-season.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking options,” he added. “If we can get everyone on the same page, we’re going to be dangerous going forward.”

Déjà vu

Gullan finds himself in a remarkably similar position to this time last season.

Last season was then curtailed due to a groin injury and he has since been working hard to regain fitness during the off-season.

The end of the 2022/23 campaign came at a bad time for the forward, as he stepped up his recovery ahead of the final game of the season.

Jamie Gullan last played in the Scottish Cup versus Motherwell and put Rovers ahead. Image: SNS.

A decision was taken not to risk the player and instead make sure he was ready after the summer.

“I trained before the Partick Thistle game on the Wednesday and Thursday – the game was Friday,” he added.

Under the knife

“It was touch and go whether to be on the bench or not and we decided to just leave it because it would be a risk to chuck me in for one game.

“I got an operation on my groin after it flared up three times last year. I went to see a specialist and he said I would need to get an operation.

“So that ended my season, kind of around February time, after the Motherwell game.

“It was hard to take after a stop-start season.

“I had the whole off-season to get fit and get strong again, it’s all worked out so far.”

