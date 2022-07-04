Jamie Gullan reveals ‘shock to the system’ on return to Raith Rovers training and hopes friendly goals set tone for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Gullan reveals ‘shock to the system’ on return to Raith Rovers training and hopes friendly goals set tone for the season

By Craig Cairns
July 4 2022, 3.53pm Updated: July 4 2022, 3.59pm
Jamie Gullan
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan.

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan said he is “feeling a lot better every day” following his injury last season and hopes his goals in preseason are a sign of things to come.

The former Hibernian player’s campaign was ended early last season due to injury following his move to Stark’s Park in January.

Gullan had spent three loan spells in Kirkcaldy under previous manager John McGlynn before signing permanently at the start of the year.

McGlynn has since been replaced by Ian Murray, another former Hibee, whose fitness training schedule certainly challenged Gullan when the players returned from their summer break.

“At the start [of preseason] it was a shock to the system,” said the 22-year-old.

“We had quite a lot of time off – and then I got injured towards the end of last season.

Jamie Gullan while on loan at Raith during the 2020/21 season.

“So I had a couple of months off. It took a week to get back up to speed but I’m feeling a lot better every day.

“Playing the games has been brilliant, getting a lot of minutes early on. It can only benefit me going into the season.”

Frustrations of last season

Getting on the scoresheet three times so far in preseason will not have done his confidence any harm either.

Gullan netted twice in the match against Dunbar United before opening the scoring versus Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

He is hoping it carries on into the competitive action after a frustrating campaign last time.

The striker managed nine goals for Raith during 2019/20, adding another four the following season.

After finding the net just once between January and March before his injury, he is looking to put that right.

“I didn’t contribute enough goals last season, said Gullan. “It was a bit
stop-start when I signed permanently in January.

“To get off the mark early in preseason is always good and it hopefully sets the tone for the cup games and then the league.

“Hopefully I can carry it on. It’s what I want to be doing: scoring goals for Raith.”

‘I can’t wait to get started’

The No 9 added that his new boss has started to introduce more strategic elements to his training sessions as the preseason porgresses.

“To be fair, preseason has been a lot fitness stuff and we’ve started to do more tactical work over the last 10 days,” said Gullan.

Raith take on Alloa on Saturday at Stark’s Park, their final friendly before the competitive action gets under way at home to Peterhead the following Wednesday.

“He’s been telling me how he wants me to play, where he sees you in attacking positions.

“If I can lead the line and score goals, then I’m happy.”

“I want to keep fit, play as many games as I can and contribute well to the team.

“I’m looking forward to the season starting, I can’t wait to get into the competitive stuff.”

3 things we learned from Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers, including update after Nathan Austin taken off and Ian Murray trialist verdict

