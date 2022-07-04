Sand art and giant waterlilies: Monday’s news in pictures By John Post July 4 2022, 3.58pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Heavy rainfall across Australia’s southeast coast since Saturday last week has once again inundated Sydney and large parts of southeast New South Wales (NSW) with flash flooding and severe weather.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock Muslim pilgrims climb the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) to visit Hira Cave in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Annual Saudi Arabia welcomed its first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted authorities to sharply restrict the annual ritual. The Hajj, largest annual pilgrimage in the world, is the fifth pillar of Islam, a religious duty that must be carried out at least once in the lifetime of every able-bodied Muslim who can afford to do so, Mecca, Saudi Arabia. APAImages/Shutterstock A giant waterlily grown in the Waterlily House at Kew Gardens has been named, <em>Victoria boliviana</em>, new to science based on a paper in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science – condensing years of investigation, by a team headed by Kew’s Carlos Magdalena, botanical artist Lucy Smith (pictured), and biodiversity genomics researcher Natalia Przelomska, alongside partners from the National Herbarium of Bolivia, Santa Cruz de La Sierra Botanic Garden and La Rinconada Gardens. <em>Victoria boliviana</em>, have been sitting in Kew’s Herbarium for 177 years where it was commonly believed to be <em>Victoria amazonica</em>. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A model wears a creation for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, Paris. AP Photo/Lewis Joly Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Barristers are to continue their strike into a second week, with gatherings of lawyers expected at courts around the country. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Artist Sean Corcoran, from Waterford, Ireland, creates a piece of sand art on the beach at Tyninghame, East Lothian, during the European Land Art Festival in East Lothian. The Festival is a week-long event and includes nature artists from all around the world creating sand drawings, wood sculptures and stone stacks using only materials found along the coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Rafael Nadal during a practice session on court 16 on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Rescue workers clearing rubble of a destroyed school after an attack in Kharkiv. The Ukrainian military’s General Staff says that Russian forces are trying to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after capturing a key stronghold. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Tributes for Rangers legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram are pictured outside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Euan Cherry / SNS Group The green energy company, Orbital Marine Power, says it has reached a milestone after securing £8 million of funding for its tidal turbine device. Orbital Marine Power has secured £4 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank and a further £4 million of finance from individuals who are providing cash via an investment platform. Orbital Marine Power /PA Wire Ukrainian musicians play on What Does Not Burn, a Global Impact Garden a distillation of the Ukrainian Landscape and culture designed by Victoria Manoylo (a Ukrainian) and Carrie Preston at The 2022 RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close