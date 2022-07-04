Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara out of men’s Wimbledon doubles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath tennis ace Jonny O’Mara is out of the Wimbledon men’s doubles after he and partner Ken Skupski lost their third-round tie in straight sets.

They lost out to the 11th seed pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

O’Mara and Skupski hadn’t lost a set in their previous two matches but just fell short in the first set going down 8-6 in the tiebreaker.

Skupski served up a double fault to hand the second set to Krawietz and Mies after the Brits looked to get themselves back into the match.

In the final set, the German pair broke serve again at the crucial moment to claim victory with their first match point in little under two hours and 30 minutes.

It was Skupski’s final Wimbledon appearance as the 40-year-old called time on his playing career.

Post on social media after the match, O’Mara paid tribute to his partner writing: “Wish I could have given [Ken Skupski] a better send off than today.

“Nicest guy on tour and have loved every minute on the same side as him.”

Second match in 24 hours

The match was O’Hara’s second in the space of 24 hours.

On Sunday evening he and mixed doubles partner Alicia Barnett progressed to the quarter-final after overcoming Jamie Murray and Venus Williams in an epic clash in a fifth set tie-breaker.

Murray and Williams had five match points in a deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

O’Mara, 27, and Barnett finally converted their own fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

They will face either Jean-Julien Rojer & Ena Shibahara or Matthew Ebden & Samantha Stosur.