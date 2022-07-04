‘Radical’ plan to stop green lairds kicking off new Highland Clearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Radical’ plan to stop green lairds kicking off new Highland Clearances

By Rachel Amery
July 4 2022, 4.24pm Updated: July 4 2022, 4.27pm
Màiri McAllan
Màiri McAllan

“Radical” legislation to tackle so-called green lairds is needed to stop a new Highland Clearances, according to Scotland’s land reform minister.

Màiri McAllan has launched a consultation on the Scottish Government’s land reform bill, which she hopes will address long-standing ownership concerns.

Some of the proposed measures include introducing a public interest test for transfers of large landholdings, and making sure owners give community bodies notice if they intend to sell.

It would also ensure those applying for land-based subsidies have their property properly registered to help improve transparency.

Ms McAllan hopes the bill will also clamp down on green lairds by better regulating land ownership.

It comes after the government was told to take “urgent” action on the issue.

Green lairds risk to rural communities

The term “green laird” describes companies and individuals buying up estates across Scotland to boost their environmental credentials.

Fears have been raised that the phenomenon could create a century of land exploitation across the country.

Speaking at the Ecology Centre near Kinghorn in Fife, Ms McAllan said that if action is not taken now, “we risk international corporations and individuals buying up swathes of land for their benefit”.

Andrew Thin from the Scottish Land Commission and Land Reform Minister Màiri McAllan MSP

“That risks communities being left behind and would be tantamount to a second clearance,” she said.

“That is exactly what we need to avoid.

“There are a number of bits of work on that already but we have an opportunity here to regulate land ownership.”

Minister ‘fully committed’

Ms McAllan insisted the government is determined to tackle problem landlords.

She said: “We must continue to develop and implement land reform that addresses historical inequalities and at the same time, we must rise to changing social, environmental and economic issues in contemporary Scotland.

“I recognise, and am fully committed to tackling, the adverse effects of scale and concentration of land ownership – and empowering communities in the process.

“I am also clear that while investment in Scotland’s natural capital is vital to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, we must ensure that our people and communities are not disadvantaged and indeed can benefit.”

Labour MSP criticises bill

The proposals have been criticised by Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba, who is planning to launch her own bill at Holyrood.

She said the government’s proposal does “nothing” to address “one of the greatest symbols of inequality there is”.

Ms Villalba said: “Little will change under these very vague proposals from ministers.

North East MSP Mercedes Villalba

“The centuries’ old entrenched inequality of land ownership in Scotland would remain.

“I would encourage campaigners to engage with this consultation, and make their feelings known about these ridiculously inadequate proposals and to make the case for real land justice.”

Andrew Thin, the chair of the Scottish Land Commission says it is “unhelpful” to label all landlords as bad.

Speaking at the visit in Fife, Mr Thin said: “Just because you own a large landholding doesn’t make you a bad person.

“Scotland has a great many good landlords who do a good job for the country.

Andrew Thin from Scottish Land Commission and Land Reform Minister Màiri McAllan MSP at the Ecology Centre near Kinghorn in Fife

“Many who don’t do a particularly good job without realising they are neglectful or misusing their power.

“That is not because they are bad people but often they are born into that position and are out of their depth and need some help.”

Brewdog’s James Watt says they won’t be ‘green lairds’ of their ‘Lost Forest’ Highland estate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier