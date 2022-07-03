Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett win epic Wimbledon clash with Jamie Murray and Venus Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett win epic Wimbledon clash with Jamie Murray and Venus Williams

By Press Association
July 3 2022, 9.27pm Updated: July 3 2022, 11.08pm
Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara celebrate victory.

Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and England’s Alicia Barnett are through to the quarter-final of Wimbledon after winning an epic mixed doubles clash against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams.

Murray and Williams had five match points in a deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

O’Mara, 27, and Barnett finally converted their own fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

The second round mixed doubles action continues on Monday, with O’Mara and Barnett set to play the winner of Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur vs Ena Shibahara and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Speaking after his win, O’Mara wrote on Twitter: “Some absolute madness out on Court 2. What a match!

“Thanks @LisseyBarnett for carrying me to that win! #SillySeason.”

