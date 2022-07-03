Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett win epic Wimbledon clash with Jamie Murray and Venus Williams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and England’s Alicia Barnett are through to the quarter-final of Wimbledon after winning an epic mixed doubles clash against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams.

Murray and Williams had five match points in a deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

O’Mara, 27, and Barnett finally converted their own fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

The second round mixed doubles action continues on Monday, with O’Mara and Barnett set to play the winner of Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur vs Ena Shibahara and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Speaking after his win, O’Mara wrote on Twitter: “Some absolute madness out on Court 2. What a match!

“Thanks @LisseyBarnett for carrying me to that win! #SillySeason.”