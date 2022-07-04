End date for Perth M90 roadworks confirmed as second phase to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

End date for Perth M90 roadworks confirmed as second phase to start

By Alasdair Clark
July 4 2022, 5.45am Updated: July 4 2022, 6.57am
Site of roadworks on the M90 near Perth
The roadworks are taking place on the M90 between Craigend and Broxden.

The next phase of a major roadworks project on the M90 on the outskirts of Perth gets under way this week.

Drivers have faced long delays between the Craigend and Broxden junctions since the roadworks began on June 13.

Contractors are carrying out work at Necessity Brae Bridge as part of a £580,000 project.

End date for M90 Perth roadworks confirmed

Phase two gets under way on Tuesday and is due to run for three weeks, until July 30.

As with phase one, the road will remain open; however, a contraflow system will be in place, with motorists warned to expect further delays.

Bear Scotland has confirmed the roadworks are due to be completed at the end of July as scheduled.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £580,000 bridge improvement project will allow our teams to carry out essential maintenance, ensuring the M90 Necessity Brae Bridge continues to operate safely into the future.

“We have programmed the works at this time of the year to take advantage of the school holidays, when traffic is generally lighter, and the weather is more likely to be better for the installation of the waterproofing system.

“We thank road users for their patience during these essential works, as there will regrettably be disruption.”

