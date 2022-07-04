End date for Perth M90 roadworks confirmed as second phase to start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The next phase of a major roadworks project on the M90 on the outskirts of Perth gets under way this week.

Drivers have faced long delays between the Craigend and Broxden junctions since the roadworks began on June 13.

Contractors are carrying out work at Necessity Brae Bridge as part of a £580,000 project.

End date for M90 Perth roadworks confirmed

Phase two gets under way on Tuesday and is due to run for three weeks, until July 30.

As with phase one, the road will remain open; however, a contraflow system will be in place, with motorists warned to expect further delays.

Bear Scotland has confirmed the roadworks are due to be completed at the end of July as scheduled.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £580,000 bridge improvement project will allow our teams to carry out essential maintenance, ensuring the M90 Necessity Brae Bridge continues to operate safely into the future.

“We have programmed the works at this time of the year to take advantage of the school holidays, when traffic is generally lighter, and the weather is more likely to be better for the installation of the waterproofing system.

“We thank road users for their patience during these essential works, as there will regrettably be disruption.”