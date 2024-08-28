JIM SPENCE: Andy Murray Dunblane centre – creating legacy or dressed-up business venture?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Andy Murray Dunblane centre – creating legacy or dressed-up business venture?

Legacy is one of the most intriguing words in the sporting lexicon.

The Park of Keir sports centre was intended as a legacy for the retired Sir Andy Murray and brother Jamie.
By Jim Spence

The row over the proposed Andy Murray legacy tennis centre in Dunblane is as unedifying as it is potentially damaging to the name of a man regarded by many as Scotland’s greatest ever sports star.

Legacy is usually defined as the long-lasting impact an individual, in this case Murray and his glittering top career, has had and the imprint it leaves on others.

There’s little doubt that his influence on tennis in Scotland and indeed elsewhere has been enormous.

For a rain-swept small country like Scotland to produce one of the all-time tennis greats is in itself a tremendous achievement, and it’s perfectly correct that his contribution to the sport should be somehow recognised in his hometown and country.

Whether that recognition required the now shelved plans to build a £20 million sports centre in his hometown of Dunblane is another proposition entirely.

Judy Murray – a force of nature with an indomitable sense of purpose and drive – has now abandoned the plans initially inspired by the achievements of sons Andy and Jamie, who have enhanced Scotland’s sporting reputation on the world stage.

‘Locals unconvinced of benefits’

I covered the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Manchester for BBC, and both were tremendous sporting occasions.

However, the effect of any supposed legacy left by both events in both cities is debatable.

Have the citizens of both seen any major benefits to their daily lives?

Sir Andy Murray was recently honoured with a mural in his hometown of Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy in 2016.

It seems not enough folk either in Dunblane, Stirling Council, or the planning authorities were convinced the benefits of the proposed centre outweighed the loss of the green belt on Park of Keir.

Alongside plans for tennis, a golf centre, hotel and housing development were also planned.

That may have led some folk to conclude, rightly or wrongly, that the project was equally about making money from richly cherished land through the accompanying housing development.

‘Spread the legacy’

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, railed against the plans.

He pointed out there is already a national tennis centre just a few miles away at Stirling University and tennis facilities already exist in Dunblane.

Mr Ruskell also suggested any legacy from Murray’s stellar career would be better spread out to communities in Scotland that don’t have tennis courts and facilities.

I’m all in favour of better and increased sports facilities for all ages.

It’s good for physical and mental health and is an all-round benefit, the value of which can’t simply be quantified in money terms.

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
However, to replicate already existing tennis facilities in a small town – facilities that don’t exist at all in some other areas – was always going to be a hard sell.

It’s all the more difficult to persuade locals of the sense of the venture when it looks like the only way to make it viable is with the speculative money-making elements of housing attached to the plans.

It’s natural in this situation that the question will be asked is this really about creating a legacy or simply a dressed-up business venture?

Ideal location in Perthshire?

There’s no good reason why we can’t re-name a tennis facility the Sir Andy Murray Centre and indeed some opponents of the venture have suggested the recently closed Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn might be an ideal location.

It has ample room for boarders and surplus land for facilities.

And in truth I actually wonder about our realistic prospects of ever producing another Murray given our climate and the lack of numbers playing the sport.

Tennis is more popular in Scotland than folk think but not overwhelmingly so.

Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn.
Murray himself moved to Barcelona as a 15-year-old to pursue his ambitions in a country much more conducive to achieving his aims where training and development could be conducted in a warm climate ideal for tennis.

In many respects I suspect he may be a one off, a unique individual who by force of nature and personality had the drive to succeed.

I don’t think we necessarily need a legacy centre at the cost of £20 million to try to produce another Andy Murray; there are probably better ways to invest in the sport to encourage those who might one day follow in his giant footsteps.

Conversation