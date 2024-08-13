Perth boxer Luke Bibby rubs shoulders with ring greats like Roberto Duran and makes ‘remember my name’ prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Perth boxer Luke Bibby rubs shoulders with ring greats like Roberto Duran and makes ‘remember my name’ prediction

The lightweight will fight for a fifth time as a professional later this month.

Luke Bibby with boxing great, Roberto Duran.
Luke Bibby with boxing great, Roberto Duran. Image: submitted.
By Eric Nicolson

Luke Bibby has savoured his first taste of a big fight week in America.

And the experience of rubbing shoulders with current and former greats of the ring has whetted the Perth boxer’s appetite to go all the way to the top of the sport himself.

Bibby’s stablemate, Martin Bakole, fought and won on the undercard of the Los Angeles bill headlined by superstar, Terence Crawford, recently.

Travelling to the States for some sparring of his own in local gyms and attending the BMO Stadium event gave the 24-year-old the opportunity to meet some of his heroes.

Bibby, who only turned professional less than a year ago, has his fifth contest lined up for later this month.

Making it five out of five against his Brazilian opponent is the immediate goal.

But seeing his name up in lights remains the long-term one.

Ring legends

“I had a great week in LA,” Bibby told Courier Sport. “Martin was fighting on a massive show.

“Terence Crawford was headlining and Eminem was performing.

“We stayed in the fighters’ hotel and it was an amazing experience.

Luke Bibby with Andre Ward.
Luke Bibby with Andre Ward. Image: submitted.

“I met so many boxing legends. It was like a hall of fame.

“Roberto Duran, Marco Antonio Barrera and Andre Ward were ringside and Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller were fighting.

“Duran was such an impressive guy. What a man he is.

“He was speaking to Billy (Bibby’s trainer, Billy Nelson) about Ken Buchanan passing away.

“And I met Terence Crawford on the morning after the fight.

“Being around these people makes you want to get to that level and be part of a night like that.

Luke Bibby met Terence Crawford the day after the American fought.
Luke Bibby met Terence Crawford the day after the American fought. Image: submitted.

“It’s like sparring with Josh Taylor a few months ago – all this experience helps to make you feel comfortable at the top of the sport.

“It was one of the best weeks of my life.

“We were at two big gyms in Los Angeles for sparring.

“Hopefully a few of these guys will be saying: ‘That’s the Scottish boy I met’ in a few years’ time.

“I was telling them all: ‘Remember my name, I’m going to be the future of the lightweight division’.”

Second season

Bibby’s next fight is at the Normandy Hotel, Renfrew on Friday, August 23.

“This is like my second season,” he said.

“It’s all about moving up the ladder, step by step and hopefully I’ll have a title shot by the end of the year. That’s the target.

“We might skip past the Scottish and go straight for the Celtic title.

“In my mind, I’ve been ready for it since I made my debut.

“First year was about being active. Now I’m looking to keep that going.

Luke Bibby is already proving to be a big ticket-seller.
Luke Bibby is already proving to be a big ticket-seller. Image: Submitted.

“I’m already seeing that people don’t want to fight me. It’s hard to get me matched.

“That’s why I’m going to skip over the Scottish title. Nobody wants to fight me for it.

“If I win the Celtic I’ll automatically get a top 10 ranking in Britain. From there I’ll be fighting British title eliminators.

“I don’t want to hang about. Maybe I could even be fighting for the British by the end of next year.”

No regrets

Only one British boxer, Lewis Richardson, came home with a medal from the Paris Olympics.

Bibby certainly has no regrets about turning down the chance of further success in the amateur ranks and making the jump to the pro game.

“I’m so glad I didn’t stay amateur for longer,” he said.

“I missed a lot of the boxing at the Olympics while I was out in America so I didn’t see the fights where the British boxers lost.

“But I definitely did the right thing putting the foot down as a pro and now I want to go 5-0. I’m so happy I made the move.”

More from Other sports

Eilish McColgan during the 10,000m final in Paris. Image: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock.
Eilish McColgan: What next for Dundee hero after Olympics disappointment?
Josh Kerr won a silver medal.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr made his event captivating sporting theatre - and should have…
Charlotte Dujardin, who has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Charlotte Dujardin withdrawal was a Team GB blow but Olympics news agenda…
Hockey player Charlotte Watson in Scottish hockey kit ahead of Olympics.
Dundee's Charlotte Watson took up hockey to be like big brother - now he'll…
Daley Thompson holds two hands in air at 1980 Olympics.
Daley Thompson credits Dundonian mum for work ethic that shot him into history books
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games
Robert MacIntyre will be looking to make it back to back Opens in Scotland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Robert MacIntyre has the sporting X-factor and Tiger Woods question struck a…
Rory McIlroy has reflected on his US Open disappointment.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Reset of routines could be all Rory McIlroy needs to get over…
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory at the British Grand Prix 2024, representing Mercedes in Formula One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best pictures from British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return
Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Andy Murray.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray and Mark Cavendish – who is the greatest?

Conversation