Josh Taylor tips Perth boxer Luke Bibby to be a future WORLD champion

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been tipped as a future world champion by Scottish ring great, Josh Taylor.

Taylor, who is gearing up for his rematch with Jack Catterall on Saturday, invited Bibby into his training camp in Liverpool for 10 days earlier this month.

The pair had several sparring sessions, with Bibby impressing his fellow country man.

Bibby, who enjoyed a successful amateur career, won his third professional fight on Friday night, stopping experienced Argentinian, Edisson Boudiwan, in their lightweight contest at Ravenscraig.

Interviewed by IFL TV, Taylor spoke highly of the 23-year-old.

“He had a great win,” said Scotland’s most decorated fighter of all time.

“He came down for about 10 days and gave me great work.

“It was very good sparring.

“The guy can go far in the sport if he dedicates himself and stays disciplined – as I know he is.

“He can definitely go far, pick up titles along the way and become world champion.”