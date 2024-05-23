Josh Taylor tips Perth boxer Luke Bibby to be a future WORLD champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Taylor tips Perth boxer Luke Bibby to be a future WORLD champion

The Scottish fighters shared a training camp earlier this month.

By Eric Nicolson
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor. Image: submitted.

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been tipped as a future world champion by Scottish ring great, Josh Taylor.

Taylor, who is gearing up for his rematch with Jack Catterall on Saturday, invited Bibby into his training camp in Liverpool for 10 days earlier this month.

The pair had several sparring sessions, with Bibby impressing his fellow country man.

Bibby, who enjoyed a successful amateur career, won his third professional fight on Friday night, stopping experienced Argentinian, Edisson Boudiwan, in their lightweight contest at Ravenscraig.

Interviewed by IFL TV, Taylor spoke highly of the 23-year-old.

Luke Bibby and Josh Taylor after a track session.
Luke Bibby and Josh Taylor after a track session. Image: Submitted.

“He had a great win,” said Scotland’s most decorated fighter of all time.

“He came down for about 10 days and gave me great work.

“It was very good sparring.

“The guy can go far in the sport if he dedicates himself and stays disciplined – as I know he is.

“He can definitely go far, pick up titles along the way and become world champion.”

