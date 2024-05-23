New Dundee mobile café specialising in ‘luxury’ Jamaican coffee gets green light

A new mobile café specialising in “luxury” Jamaican coffee has been given the go-ahead from Dundee councillors.

The coffee trailer, which will be set up at the Vision Building on Greenmarket, will sell Jamaican blue mountain coffee – one of the most expensive coffees in the world – as well as premium tea and snacks.

It’s the brainchild of founder Oliver Lambert, who sought to set up the venture after living with his family in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston.

The application was unanimously approved at a meeting of the council’s licencing committee on Thursday.

Coffee trailer bid unanimously approved

Speaking at the committee meeting Mr Lambert said: “We are starting a mobile coffee trailer business.

“We are selling blue mountain coffee, which is a luxury coffee bean from Jamaica.

“Me and my family moved over (to Kingston) a couple of years ago from Aberfeldy and have come back now.

“I’ve been in Dundee a while, studying and working, and really want to open this in Dundee.

“I love it here.”

This is something that would be really positive for the tenants.” Oliver Lambert

Under the approved licence, the mobile café will be allowed to open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

It will situated at the Vision Building at Greenmarket, which is home to a number of notable city business including gaming companies Rockstar and Ninja Kiwi.

And it’s hoped the mobile café will draw in thirsty and hungry office workers on their lunch breaks.

Mr Lambert added: “When we spoke to the land owner at the Vision Building, she was adamant that this is something that would be really positive for the tenants – Rockstar, Ninja Kiwi, Outplay Entertainment.

“They have been looking for a coffee option for a while as staff have to go out on their lunch break and walk over to Costa.”