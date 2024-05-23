New Dundee mobile café specialising in ‘luxury’ Jamaican coffee gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee mobile café specialising in ‘luxury’ Jamaican coffee gets green light

The coffee trailer will be set up at the Vision Building at Greenmarket and will specialise in Jamaican blue mountain coffee.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Vision Building on Greenmarket were the coffee trailer will set up for buisness. Image: Google Maps.
The Vision Building on Greenmarket were the coffee trailer will set up for buisness. Image: Google Maps.

A new mobile café specialising in “luxury” Jamaican coffee has been given the go-ahead from Dundee councillors.

The coffee trailer, which will be set up at the Vision Building on Greenmarket, will sell Jamaican blue mountain coffee – one of the most expensive coffees in the world – as well as premium tea and snacks.

It’s the brainchild of founder Oliver Lambert, who sought to set up the venture after living with his family in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston.

The application was unanimously approved at a meeting of the council’s licencing committee on Thursday.

Coffee trailer bid unanimously approved

Speaking at the committee meeting Mr Lambert said: “We are starting a mobile coffee trailer business.

“We are selling blue mountain coffee, which is a luxury coffee bean from Jamaica.

“Me and my family moved over (to Kingston) a couple of years ago from Aberfeldy and have come back now.

“I’ve been in Dundee a while, studying and working, and really want to open this in Dundee.

“I love it here.”

This is something that would be really positive for the tenants.” Oliver Lambert

Under the approved licence, the mobile café will be allowed to open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

It will situated at the Vision Building at Greenmarket, which is home to a number of notable city business including gaming companies Rockstar and Ninja Kiwi.

And it’s hoped the mobile café will draw in thirsty and hungry office workers on their lunch breaks.

Mr Lambert added: “When we spoke to the land owner at the Vision Building, she was adamant that this is something that would be really positive for the tenants – Rockstar, Ninja Kiwi, Outplay Entertainment.

“They have been looking for a coffee option for a while as staff have to go out on their lunch break and walk over to Costa.”

