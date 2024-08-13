Balgillo Heights: Developer ‘extremely disappointed’ at council’s refusal of extension plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Balgillo Heights: Developer ‘extremely disappointed’ at council’s refusal of extension plans

Planning chiefs refused an application to expand the Broughty Ferry housing development at a committee meeting on Monday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The developer behind plans to extend a Dundee housing scheme say they are “extremely disappointed” by the council’s decision to refuse it.

Kirkwood Homes lodged an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

Had the bid been successful it would have formed part of the existing Balgillo Heights development, which already has around 250 properties.

However, the plans were unanimously refused by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

This was due to concerns the development failed to meet the needs of residents living in the scheme and the lack of bus services in the area.

Committee convener Will Dawson led the call to block the bid, outlining that the proposed site was not allocated for housing and saying there were “no material considerations” justifying approval.

Councillor Will Dawson

Developers react to council decision

During the meeting, Kirkwood insisted an agreement had been reached with Stagecoach to provide a service to the area.

The proposed service, they said, would run between 7am and 7pm on a half-hourly or hourly basis, with the contract and details for the service being finalised had the application been successful.

Speaking on the council’s decision, Kirkwood land director Allan Rae said: “We are extremely disappointed by Dundee City Council’s decision to refuse our planning application for a residential development at Balgillo Heights.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson

“We believe that we have demonstrated a robust planning case for much need for new housing in the area.

“On top of this, our plans would’ve seen the introduction of a much sought-after local bus service connecting into the city centre and on to Ninewells Hospital.

“We will review today’s decision and the decision notice in detail once issued before deciding our next steps.”

Conversation