Balgillo Heights: Developer ‘extremely disappointed’ at council’s refusal of extension plans

The developer behind plans to extend a Dundee housing scheme say they are “extremely disappointed” by the council’s decision to refuse it.

Kirkwood Homes lodged an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

Had the bid been successful it would have formed part of the existing Balgillo Heights development, which already has around 250 properties.

However, the plans were unanimously refused by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

This was due to concerns the development failed to meet the needs of residents living in the scheme and the lack of bus services in the area.

Committee convener Will Dawson led the call to block the bid, outlining that the proposed site was not allocated for housing and saying there were “no material considerations” justifying approval.

Developers react to council decision

During the meeting, Kirkwood insisted an agreement had been reached with Stagecoach to provide a service to the area.

The proposed service, they said, would run between 7am and 7pm on a half-hourly or hourly basis, with the contract and details for the service being finalised had the application been successful.

Speaking on the council’s decision, Kirkwood land director Allan Rae said: “We are extremely disappointed by Dundee City Council’s decision to refuse our planning application for a residential development at Balgillo Heights.

“We believe that we have demonstrated a robust planning case for much need for new housing in the area.

“On top of this, our plans would’ve seen the introduction of a much sought-after local bus service connecting into the city centre and on to Ninewells Hospital.

“We will review today’s decision and the decision notice in detail once issued before deciding our next steps.”