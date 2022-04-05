Raith Rovers striker’s season could be OVER following freak injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Raith Rovers striker’s season could be OVER following freak injury

By Alan Temple and Iain Collin
April 5 2022, 12.31pm
Disappointment: Gullan
Disappointment: Gullan

John McGlynn fears Jamie Gullan may miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a serious arm injury.

The former Hibs youngster collided with fellow front-man Ethon Varian during Rovers’ breathless 3-3 draw against Arbroath last month.

Gullan, who has scored one goal in 12 outings since returning to Stark’s Park, was sporting a sling on Sunday as he watched Raith lift the SPFL Trust Trophy against Queen of the South.

And McGlynn has confirmed that the set-back is a relatively serious one.

Gullan rejoined Rovers in January

“Jamie and Ethon Varian both went for the same ball and clattered each other,” confirmed McGlynn.

“Jamie came off the worst. His shoulder is in a bad way, as is his chest.

It is certainly a few weeks [out] and possibly season-ending. He went to hospital and they said that, while it hadn’t popped out, there was ligament damage.

“It was very painful and he can’t raise his arm above his head.”

Derby day looms

While undoubtedly a blow, Rovers were still able to see off Queens on Sunday and take a cup back to Kirkcaldy following a breathless 3-1 win.

However, there is scarce time for celebration, with Raith facing fierce foes Dunfermline at East End Park on Wednesday night.

Trophy winner: McGlynn

McGlynn added: “Will the cup win carry us into the final games of the season? We are hoping so.

“Wednesday night is going to be difficult. The Pars have had 10 days to prepare for this match. We’ll have three.

“They are fighting for their lives and they are not a bad side. Their performance against Morton was good and they battered Partick.

“Going up to Inverness and getting beat won’t have been great for them, but John [Hughes, Dunfermline manager] will be looking for a response. 

“We want to kick on and we know that five wins will secure a Championship playoff position. It’s a tall order but one that we are capable of doing.”

