Raith Rovers striker’s season could be OVER following freak injury

John McGlynn fears Jamie Gullan may miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a serious arm injury.

The former Hibs youngster collided with fellow front-man Ethon Varian during Rovers’ breathless 3-3 draw against Arbroath last month.

Gullan, who has scored one goal in 12 outings since returning to Stark’s Park, was sporting a sling on Sunday as he watched Raith lift the SPFL Trust Trophy against Queen of the South.

And McGlynn has confirmed that the set-back is a relatively serious one.

“Jamie and Ethon Varian both went for the same ball and clattered each other,” confirmed McGlynn.

“Jamie came off the worst. His shoulder is in a bad way, as is his chest.

“It is certainly a few weeks [out] and possibly season-ending. He went to hospital and they said that, while it hadn’t popped out, there was ligament damage.

“It was very painful and he can’t raise his arm above his head.”

Derby day looms

While undoubtedly a blow, Rovers were still able to see off Queens on Sunday and take a cup back to Kirkcaldy following a breathless 3-1 win.

However, there is scarce time for celebration, with Raith facing fierce foes Dunfermline at East End Park on Wednesday night.

McGlynn added: “Will the cup win carry us into the final games of the season? We are hoping so.

“Wednesday night is going to be difficult. The Pars have had 10 days to prepare for this match. We’ll have three.

“They are fighting for their lives and they are not a bad side. Their performance against Morton was good and they battered Partick.

“Going up to Inverness and getting beat won’t have been great for them, but John [Hughes, Dunfermline manager] will be looking for a response.

“We want to kick on and we know that five wins will secure a Championship playoff position. It’s a tall order but one that we are capable of doing.”