EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Musonda opens up on ‘crazy’ journey from Zambia goalscorer to Raith Rovers cup winner

By Alan Temple
April 4 2022, 5.00pm
Delight: Musonda
Delight: Musonda

Frankie Musonda admits the soaring highs of a ‘whirlwind’ fortnight are yet to fully sink in after adding Raith Rovers cup glory to his international recognition with Zambia.

Musonda, 24, helped the Kirkcaldy club claim the SPFL Trust Trophy on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Queen of the South — his first taste of senior silverware.

The triumph in Airdrie came a matter of days after he returned from Turkey, where he represented Zambia in two friendlies against Congo and Benin.

Indeed, a dream debut for the Chipolopolo saw the versatile defender find the net in a 3-1 victory in the first of those fixtures.

And Musonda was the picture of jubilation as he reflected on a remarkable period of his career.

Musonda, draped in the flag of Zambia, left, with Ross Matthews

“It’s not really sunk in yet,” Musonda told Courier Sport. “I’m someone who tries not to get too high or too low — you can’t get caught up in things — but it’s been a bit of a crazy whirlwind.

“I can’t put the feeling into words. This is the first trophy I have ever won as a professional and it’s an amazing feeling.

“The Raith Rovers section was full and it was incredible. The fans are amazing and I tried to get round as many as I could. I wanted to thank every one of them.”

Musonda laughed: “My girlfriend (Sophie) and mum (Fleur) were at the game, too — but they were in the wrong end! I don’t know why. I think they ended up in hospitality.

“But it was amazing to have them here.

“My mum lives in England so for her to come up and see this was really important. She’s been my rock from day one. These moments make all the journeys and all the travelling worthwhile.”

‘It’s in my blood’

Musonda qualifies for Zambia through his father, Patrick, and was a regular visitor to the nation as a youngster — igniting a lifelong aspiration.

Musonda in Zambia colours

“Everyone was so welcoming to me within the Zambia squad,” Musonda added. “It was the same with the supporters. To be representing the country is incredible and the backing has been immense.

“I grew up in England and, as everyone hears when they speak to me, I’ve got the London accent. But I would always talk about my Zambian heritage with my family.

“I’ve always known I could play for them. I spoke to my dad about that a lot when I was a kid. So to achieve that has always been a dream.

“I’ve been to Zambia many times when I was younger but I’ve not been back for a while.

“Now that I’m part of that team, I’m hoping to get back a lot more and see my family over there. I can’t wait to reconnect with them. Zambia is in my blood — part of me.”

Momentum

Closer to home, Rovers’ celebrations were necessarily fleeting.

A crunch Fife derby against Dunfermline swiftly follows on Wednesday evening as John McGlynn’s men seek to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We don’t have time to celebrate,” said Musonda. “It’s about rest and recovery because going away to Dunfermline is a really tough game. We’ve got to build on this momentum.”

