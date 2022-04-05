John Hughes sends cup triumph message to Raith Rovers as Dunfermline derby showdown looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Hughes sends cup triumph message to Raith Rovers as Dunfermline derby showdown looms

By Iain Collin
April 5 2022, 7.45am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.09pm
Hughes watched Rovers lift the SPFL Trust Trophy on Sunday

John Hughes sent a congratulatory ‘well done’ to Raith Rovers for their weekend cup triumph.

But the Dunfermline manager is determined to ensure the plaudits are all for the Pars after Wednesday night’s crucial Fife derby.

Raith will go into the East End Park encounter on a high after defeating Queen of the South to clinch the SPFL Trust Trophy on Sunday.

The Stark’s Park side will now turn their attentions to trying to claw back Partick Thistle in fourth place in the Championship in pursuit of a promotion play-off spot.

But relegation-threatened Dunfermline are also desperate for a victory that would haul them six points clear of Queen of the South at the bottom and to within two points of Ayr United in eighth place.

A delirious Matej Poplatnik celebrates Raith’s second goal against Queens

Hughes said: “We know what’s coming from Raith Rovers. It’s a derby match, they’re our rivals.

“But sometimes in football you have to take your hat off and say ‘well done’.

“I’m big enough and man enough to say that. But hopefully they’ll be saying ‘well done’ to us on Wednesday.

“It’s a big month for the club. We know the importance of the month; it doesn’t faze us.

“If you lose then you suffer the consequences and you have to embrace it. You have to use it as your fuel to go and get success.

Hopeful: Dunfermline boss John Hughes

“It will be the same for Raith Rovers. They’re trying to get into the play-offs, and that’s nip and tuck as well.

“So, from now until the end of the season, every game and every team will have something to play for.”

Virus

Dunfermline have had to overcome a virus that hit their squad in the aftermath of their 2-0 defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle 10 days ago.

Thankfully, from a Pars perspective, the illnesses have subsided and, with Lewis McCann back in training after a shoulder injury and Bobby Kamwa fit again, Paul Allan is their only doubt with a hamstring issue.

Back in action: Kamwa

He added: “We had a virus going through the squad, and five or six of them were suffering a little bit. That’s it all cleared up now. We started back training on Saturday and the boys are looking refreshed and ready to go again.

“I’m seeing two or three, or maybe more than that, angry players on the training pitch because they’re not in the team.

“But they’re angry in a good way, they’ve got that head on that they want back in it. I like that, I like these guys who are not going to take it lying down.

“So, that brings good competition for places and keeps the guys that are in the team on their toes.”

