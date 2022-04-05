LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised other clubs are looking at Dundee kid Luke Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised other clubs are looking at Dundee kid Luke Graham

By Lee Wilkie
April 5 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.12pm
Lee Wilkie, left, and Luke Graham
Columnist Lee Wilkie on young Dundee talent Luke Graham.

I’m really not surprised big clubs from down south are beginning to take a look at Dundee’s young Luke Graham.

The central defender has been impressing in the youth teams at Dens and he’s one I think has a real future.

He reminds me a lot of Harry Souttar when he came through at Dundee United.

He’s got that kind of stature, tall but is comfortable on the ball.

And that’s exactly the kind of player clubs down south are interested in.

Just look at how well Souttar has done since he left Tannadice.

Harry Souttar in action for Australia.
Harry Souttar in action for Australia.

A bad injury hasn’t helped him but he’s a regular at Championship level for Stoke and has made a real impact at international level for Australia.

Now, 18-year-old Graham has a chance to impress down at Sheffield United this week.

And big teams like Arsenal are keeping an eye on him as well.

He’s done really well at Lochee United this season where he will have learned a huge amount.

It’s a good place to learn your trade.

Good sign for Dundee

Though Dundee don’t want to see their best young talents disappear before they even reach the first team, it’s a good sign.

If big clubs are taking notice of your young players then it means you are doing something right.

Keep doing that and the first team will eventually benefit, even if some get picked up by others.

EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster set for trial at Sheffield United

