LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised other clubs are looking at Dundee kid Luke Graham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m really not surprised big clubs from down south are beginning to take a look at Dundee’s young Luke Graham.

The central defender has been impressing in the youth teams at Dens and he’s one I think has a real future.

He reminds me a lot of Harry Souttar when he came through at Dundee United.

He’s got that kind of stature, tall but is comfortable on the ball.

And that’s exactly the kind of player clubs down south are interested in.

Just look at how well Souttar has done since he left Tannadice.

A bad injury hasn’t helped him but he’s a regular at Championship level for Stoke and has made a real impact at international level for Australia.

Now, 18-year-old Graham has a chance to impress down at Sheffield United this week.

And big teams like Arsenal are keeping an eye on him as well.

He’s done really well at Lochee United this season where he will have learned a huge amount.

It’s a good place to learn your trade.

Good sign for Dundee

Though Dundee don’t want to see their best young talents disappear before they even reach the first team, it’s a good sign.

If big clubs are taking notice of your young players then it means you are doing something right.

Keep doing that and the first team will eventually benefit, even if some get picked up by others.