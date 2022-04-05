LEE WILKIE: Derby day brings different pressure – Saturday is must-win for Dundee but must-not-lose for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LEE WILKIE: Derby day brings different pressure – Saturday is must-win for Dundee but must-not-lose for Dundee United

By Lee Wilkie
April 5 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.21pm
Columnist Lee Wilkie has his say on this weekend's derby.
It’s derby week once more and the moods of the two city clubs couldn’t be much different.

Dundee United are heading into Saturday’s 3 o’clock kick-off full of life, fans eager to see their team seal their place in the top half of the table – and in the process give their rivals a bit of a kicking while they’re already down.

Dundee, of course, are in real trouble. Supporters are disillusioned, unhappy and despondent over their team’s chances of over-hauling St Johnstone.

That’s their only chance now of staying up, taking on the lottery of the relegation play-off.

Must-win?

They haven’t won at Tannadice since 2004.

But they need to do it in 2022 if they are to have any chance of survival.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time after losing to St Mirren.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.

We are into must-win territory now for the Dark Blues.

Picking up draws with good performances isn’t enough anymore.

Top six

If it is must-win for Mark McGhee’s side, the derby is more like must-not-lose for Tam Courts.

The Tangerines are almost secure in the top six, a run of results would have to go against them to deny them that.

More importantly, a point on Saturday guarantees it.

Dundee United are in a good place right now.

So the pressure on United is nowhere near the levels the Dundee players are feeling.

But that doesn’t mean there is no pressure on them.

Because they can’t slip up now when the top half is within their grasp.

There will also be a demand from the stands to beat their rivals from across the street.

Key players

I’m expecting nerves from both sides come kick-off.

But, hopefully, there is a better quality match on offer. The last two were pretty poor affairs with both sides kicking the ball long and not much played in the middle.

Charlie Mulgrew has been hugely influential for Dundee United this term.

That might suit United, though, with their defensive line being the strongest part of the team.

Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew have been standouts all season and now Ross Graham is really motoring alongside them.

For the Dark Blues, they need Charlie Adam fit and in that midfield.

Charlie Adam is a crucial player for Dundee.

They really missed his ability to put his foot on the ball, play a pass and calm things down in their last trip to Tannadice.

Fan factor

The crowd will be a big factor, it always is.

United have sold out their tickets and, when the home crowd really gets behind the team, it makes a massive difference.

They look at the situation Dundee are in and they will be right up for it.

So it will be a big ask for the Dark Blues to get that victory they so desperately need.

They need to pick up around 11, 12 points between now and the end of the season and hope St Johnstone don’t do similar. That starts Saturday.

United are the favourites, no doubt, just looking at the table tells you that while things aren’t looking good for Dundee.

Pressure is on both sides in this huge derby – it’s all about who handles it better on the day.

