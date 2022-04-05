LEE WILKIE: Derby day brings different pressure – Saturday is must-win for Dundee but must-not-lose for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s derby week once more and the moods of the two city clubs couldn’t be much different.

Dundee United are heading into Saturday’s 3 o’clock kick-off full of life, fans eager to see their team seal their place in the top half of the table – and in the process give their rivals a bit of a kicking while they’re already down.

Dundee, of course, are in real trouble. Supporters are disillusioned, unhappy and despondent over their team’s chances of over-hauling St Johnstone.

That’s their only chance now of staying up, taking on the lottery of the relegation play-off.

Must-win?

They haven’t won at Tannadice since 2004.

But they need to do it in 2022 if they are to have any chance of survival.

We are into must-win territory now for the Dark Blues.

Picking up draws with good performances isn’t enough anymore.

Top six

If it is must-win for Mark McGhee’s side, the derby is more like must-not-lose for Tam Courts.

The Tangerines are almost secure in the top six, a run of results would have to go against them to deny them that.

More importantly, a point on Saturday guarantees it.

So the pressure on United is nowhere near the levels the Dundee players are feeling.

But that doesn’t mean there is no pressure on them.

Because they can’t slip up now when the top half is within their grasp.

There will also be a demand from the stands to beat their rivals from across the street.

Key players

I’m expecting nerves from both sides come kick-off.

But, hopefully, there is a better quality match on offer. The last two were pretty poor affairs with both sides kicking the ball long and not much played in the middle.

That might suit United, though, with their defensive line being the strongest part of the team.

Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew have been standouts all season and now Ross Graham is really motoring alongside them.

For the Dark Blues, they need Charlie Adam fit and in that midfield.

They really missed his ability to put his foot on the ball, play a pass and calm things down in their last trip to Tannadice.

Fan factor

The crowd will be a big factor, it always is.

United have sold out their tickets and, when the home crowd really gets behind the team, it makes a massive difference.

They look at the situation Dundee are in and they will be right up for it.

So it will be a big ask for the Dark Blues to get that victory they so desperately need.

They need to pick up around 11, 12 points between now and the end of the season and hope St Johnstone don’t do similar. That starts Saturday.

United are the favourites, no doubt, just looking at the table tells you that while things aren’t looking good for Dundee.

Pressure is on both sides in this huge derby – it’s all about who handles it better on the day.