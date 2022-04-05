Old age pedaller: Forfar man plans 90-MILE cycle for 90th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired Forfar teacher has revealed plans to complete a 90-mile cycle – to mark his 90th birthday.

Harry Racionzer will cover a mile for each year of his life on his exercise bike next week.

He wants to complete the challenge in City Square, Dundee, over the course of two days.

The inspiration for the challenge is late wife Etta, who died last September due to complications from dementia.

‘I thought it would be a nice thing to do’

Money raised will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland.

Harry said: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do, to say thank you for all the support from the charity.

“I’m partially sighted so I can’t do this outside in nature – but I’ve got an exercise bike.”

The sprightly OAP is preparing for the challenge at home in Forfar, and has already had hundreds of pounds donated online.

It is not the first time Harry has caught the eye with his physical feats – in 2018 he told The Courier how he was still walking marathon distances for charity, using a treadmill.

Over the years he has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

He added: “I used to cycle and walk around the foothills of Angus and Forfar Loch.

“Three or four years ago I walked a marathon around Forfar Loch.

“However my eyesight isn’t what it was, so I use my exercise bike now.”