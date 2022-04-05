Old age pedaller: Forfar man plans 90-MILE cycle for 90th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Old age pedaller: Forfar man plans 90-MILE cycle for 90th birthday

By Caroline Spencer
April 5 2022, 10.07am Updated: April 6 2022, 1.14pm
Harry Racionzer who will cycle one mile for every year he has been alive next week.
Harry in training at home on his exercise bike.

A retired Forfar teacher has revealed plans to complete a 90-mile cycle – to mark his 90th birthday.

Harry Racionzer will cover a mile for each year of his life on his exercise bike next week.

He wants to complete the challenge in City Square, Dundee, over the course of two days.

The inspiration for the challenge is late wife Etta, who died last September due to complications from dementia.

‘I thought it would be a nice thing to do’

Money raised will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland.

Harry said: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do, to say thank you for all the support from the charity.

“I’m partially sighted so I can’t do this outside in nature – but I’ve got an exercise bike.”

The sprightly OAP is preparing for the challenge at home in Forfar, and has already had hundreds of pounds donated online.

Harry
Harry has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

It is not the first time Harry has caught the eye with his physical feats – in 2018 he told The Courier how he was still walking marathon distances for charity, using a treadmill.

Over the years he has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

He added: “I used to cycle and walk around the foothills of Angus and Forfar Loch.

“Three or four years ago I walked a marathon around Forfar Loch.

“However my eyesight isn’t what it was, so I use my exercise bike now.”

