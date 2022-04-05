Police say missing Fife woman may be in Glasgow By Amie Flett April 5 2022, 10.17am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.17pm Police have launched an appeal to find Jessica McMurray. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman reported missing from Fife may be in Glasgow, police have said. An appeal has been launched to find Jessica McMurray, who has been reported missing from the north-east of the kingdom. Concerns were first raised for her on Saturday. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Jessica is described as female, white, 5ft 4in, of medium build, with long, brown hair. “Jessica is believed to be in the Glasgow area. “If you have any information, please contact police on 101, with incident number 0965 of April 2.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee teen robbed of electric scooter by weapon-wielding gang ‘I fell 15ft from Fife cliffs after a party – but a mobile app saved my life’ Police launch murder probe after death of woman in Aberdeen Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32