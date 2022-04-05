Police say missing Fife woman may be in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman reported missing from Fife may be in Glasgow, police have said.

An appeal has been launched to find Jessica McMurray, who has been reported missing from the north-east of the kingdom.

Concerns were first raised for her on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Jessica is described as female, white, 5ft 4in, of medium build, with long, brown hair.

“Jessica is believed to be in the Glasgow area.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, with incident number 0965 of April 2.”