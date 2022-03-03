Bobby Kamwa can ‘be a hero’ for Dunfermline as on-loan Leeds United striker eyes return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bobby Kamwa can ‘be a hero’ for Dunfermline as on-loan Leeds United striker eyes return

By Alan Temple
March 3 2022, 5.15pm
Patient: Kamwa
Patient: Kamwa

John Hughes is adamant on-loan Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa still has a massive part to play in Dunfermline’s survival bid.

The Cameroonian forward has endured a maddening start to life in Fife, making just two substitute appearances totalling 28 minutes following his January switch from Elland Road.

Kamwa, 21, is currently battling a foot complaint and, although involved in light training, is considered touch-and-go to face Arbroath on Saturday.

He could be among the substitutes.

Hopeful: Dunfermline boss John Hughes

“We are hoping that Bobby can get back and maybe be available for the bench on Saturday,” said Hughes.

“He has a problem with the front of his foot, just at his ankle.

“I was watching him on the training pitch this week and, when he is doing the ball work, it’s not a problem. But when the straight running comes, it is a problem. We are hoping that we can get him back in with the first-team.”

‘This club will need a lot of heroes’

But Hughes remains convinced that Kamwa can be ‘a hero’ as the Pars — five points adrift of the guaranteed safety of eighth place — attempt to escape danger.

You can really see Bobby starting to settle in,” continued Hughes. “He can play in a number of positions. He is not an out-and-out left-winger, he is an on-the-shoulder centre-forward, as well.

“And if we can get him back, he will give us competition for places in a number of positions.

“He has come up from Leeds and he gives us something different — he knows where the goals are.

“It is frustrating that Bobby has not played but there has to be an empathy that we understand. I am quite sure that he will be just as frustrated that he hasn’t come up and hit the ground running.

“But there is still plenty time for that. This club will need a lot of heroes between now and the end of the season and Bobby could be one of them.”

Bobby Kamwa talks Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United ‘Murderball’ and journey from Douala to Dunfermline

