Bobby Kamwa can ‘be a hero’ for Dunfermline as on-loan Leeds United striker eyes return

John Hughes is adamant on-loan Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa still has a massive part to play in Dunfermline’s survival bid.

The Cameroonian forward has endured a maddening start to life in Fife, making just two substitute appearances totalling 28 minutes following his January switch from Elland Road.

Kamwa, 21, is currently battling a foot complaint and, although involved in light training, is considered touch-and-go to face Arbroath on Saturday.

He could be among the substitutes.

“We are hoping that Bobby can get back and maybe be available for the bench on Saturday,” said Hughes.

“He has a problem with the front of his foot, just at his ankle.

“I was watching him on the training pitch this week and, when he is doing the ball work, it’s not a problem. But when the straight running comes, it is a problem. We are hoping that we can get him back in with the first-team.”

‘This club will need a lot of heroes’

But Hughes remains convinced that Kamwa can be ‘a hero’ as the Pars — five points adrift of the guaranteed safety of eighth place — attempt to escape danger.

“You can really see Bobby starting to settle in,” continued Hughes. “He can play in a number of positions. He is not an out-and-out left-winger, he is an on-the-shoulder centre-forward, as well.

“And if we can get him back, he will give us competition for places in a number of positions.

“He has come up from Leeds and he gives us something different — he knows where the goals are.

“It is frustrating that Bobby has not played but there has to be an empathy that we understand. I am quite sure that he will be just as frustrated that he hasn’t come up and hit the ground running.

“But there is still plenty time for that. This club will need a lot of heroes between now and the end of the season and Bobby could be one of them.”