Who is Bobby Kamwa? Dunfermline’s kid from Cameroon, Leeds United title winner and star in Qatar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline sealed their fourth signing of the January transfer window on Thursday as Bobby Kamwa joined on loan from Leeds United.

The youngster arrives at East End Park with a gold-clad apprenticeship and fine reputation.

But, having never previously played a senior fixture, a heady mix of excitement and uncertainty abounds among the Pars faithful.

East End Park boss John Hughes is adamant he has done his ‘due diligence’ and has captured a young prospect who will ‘excite’ fans.

From Douala to Dunfermline, Courier Sport introduces the new striker on the Halbeath Road.

The story so far…

Although one could be fooled by his broad Yorkshire twang, Kamwa was born in the Cameroonian city of Douala — not, as erroneously stated elsewhere in the internet, Yaounde.

He moved to England at the age of nine and his burgeoning talent was spotted by Leeds United, joining the academy at Thorp Arch at 13 years of age.

Initially a forward-thinking, all-action midfielder, Kamwa idolised Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne during his formative years.

However, he is now considered an attacker and will likely be utilised either on the left side of a front-three or compete with Lewis McCann for a centre-forward berth at Dunfermline.

Hot prospect

In 2018, Kamwa was named player of the tournament at the prestigious Aspire youth tournament in Qatar as Leeds lifted the trophy.

Aged 17, he was subsequently handed his maiden professional contract.

🏆 | Well done to #LUFC’s Bobby Kamwa who was voted the #AspireTriSeries U18 Player of the Tournament pic.twitter.com/3p0agMkD8C — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 22, 2018

After impressing at under-18 level, Kamwa progressed to the under-23s, where he continued to make his mark.

He lined up alongside the likes of Alfie McCalmont, Ian Poveda, Pablo Hernandez, Pascal Struijk and new Elland Road wonderkid Joe Gelhardt during his time with the second-string.

However, with Kamwa’s star on the rise, his 2019/20 campaign was interrupted by injury — before being curtailed altogether due to the Covid-enforced shut-down of the PL2 (Premier League 2) season.

Kamwa made 11 appearances last term as Leeds were crowned PL 2 Division Two champions.

🏆 CHAMPIONS! #LUFC U23s have won the PL2 Division 2 title! pic.twitter.com/YlxRy9smeT — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 16, 2021

The pacy, powerful attacker has regularly trained with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad, affording him an invaluable grounding with one of world football’s most respected coaches.

What does the future hold?

Kamwa’s contract at Leeds expires this summer and it has been reported that he will be allowed to leave the club by Bielsa.

Indeed, he came close to an exit last July following a trial period with Rotherham United.

However, a deal failed to transpire and he has been in a state of a limbo this term. He has not featured for Leeds’ U23s since last April.

The next few months with the Pars will provide a pivotal shop window for the 21-year-old as he considers the next step in his development.

After impressing in a bounce game against Falkirk, Kamwa will immediately come into John Hughes’ thoughts for Saturday’s trip to Queen of the South.