Dundee’s unwanted record at home to St Mirren as they prepare to welcome the Buddies to Dens this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s unwanted record at home to St Mirren as they prepare to welcome the Buddies to Dens this weekend

By George Cran
January 28 2022, 12.30pm Updated: January 28 2022, 2.47pm
St Mirren have had the better of Dundee at Dens Park in recent seasons.
St Mirren have had the better of Dundee at Dens Park in recent seasons.

Dundee are in need of wins, the Dark Blues need points on the board.

And a home game against any other side in the bottom six has to be seen as a possible source of those precious points.

Saturday sees St Mirren arrive at Dens Park for the second time this season.

The Buddies are heading up from Paisley on the back of three straight wins, including two impressive league victories over Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Look further back, though, and they boast a very decent record at the home of Dundee.

Dundee 2-2 St Mirren – July 31, 2021

The Dark Blues made their return to top-flight football with an entertaining ding-dong battle at home to Jim Goodwin’s Buddies.

Dundee fought back twice to grab a deserved point after first Eamonn Brophy and then Jamie McGrath had put St Mirren in front.

Losing striker Danny Mullen to an ankle injury started things off badly for Dundee before his replacement Jason Cummings earned a point in the second half.

That was before Max Anderson’s lunge on Brophy earned a red card for the youngster.

Dundee 2-3 St Mirren – May 18, 2019

The Dark Blues bowed out of the top-flight in defeat as James McPake took caretaker charge following Jim McIntyre’s sacking.

That saw a debut for 16-year-old Fin Robertson, then replaced by equally-young Josh Mulligan in the second half.

Mulligan (left) replaces Robertson in 2019.

Cammy Kerr opened the scoring before Darren O’Dea brought his career to an end in dramatic fashion with a red card after just 22 minutes.

The score went to 2-2 after loanee Scott Wright struck but Cody Cooke grabbed his hat-trick two minutes later to seal victory.

Dundee 1-1 St Mirren – November 10, 2018

Kenny Miller struck to earn new boss McIntyre his first point as Dundee manager.

That came after a hotly-disputed penalty award for Simeon Jackson, who opened the scoring for the Paisley Saints.

Dundee 0-2 St Mirren – January 21, 2017

Premiership Dundee hosted Championship St Mirren in the Scottish Cup but the cup curse continued to haunt the Dark Blues.

Jack Ross wasn’t long in the job for the Buddies as they struggled at the foot of the second tier.

But they shrugged that off with goals from former Dee John Sutton and Jack Baird.

For Dundee it was a desperately poor day against a lower league struggler.

Dundee 1-3 St Mirren – December 27, 2014

A game memorable for a superb individual goal for Buddies prodigy Stevie Mallan as he slalomed through the Dundee midfield before curling the ball into the corner.

That added to a double from now Scotland international Kenny McLean as bottom side St Mirren shocked Paul Hartley’s Dark Blues.

Paul McGinn would see red before Gary Irvine got one back against his old side.

James McPake, Kevin Thomson and Martin Boyle all started for Dundee while a certain John McGinn led the line for Saints as a 20-year-old.

Dundee 2-1 St Mirren – March 6, 2013

If you go back far enough, you finally find a Dundee victory. That’s five without defeat at Dens for St Mirren.

The last Dark Blues win came amid the ‘Team 12’ season of struggle.

Jim McAlister celebrates with Brian Easton.

Dougie Imrie had opened the scoring before John Baird levelled matters and Jim McAlister earned three points for the Dee.

That cut the difference between the sides to 14 points as Dundee headed for relegation.

Dundee 0-2 St Mirren – August 11, 2012

Parachuted into the Premiership at the last minute, Barry Smith’s Dundee suffered early defeat at home to St Mirren thanks to Kenny McLean and Sam Parkin goals.

Dundee 4-0 St Mirren – December 10, 2005

Kevin McDonald in action against St Mirren.

To finish off, the Dark Blues had a much happier time against the Buddies around the turn of the century and enjoyed a 4-0 thumping off St Mirren in the First Division.

On target was a youthful Kevin McDonald early on before a late surge saw Craig O’Reilly grab a brace and Andrew Ferguson make it 4-0.

A young Charlie Adam came off the bench for St Mirren that day.

Dundee new boy Niall McGinn says there’s talent at Dens Park that can fire the Dark Blues to Premiership safety

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]