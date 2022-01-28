Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man airlifted to hospital after rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs

By Alasdair Clark and Lindsey Hamilton
January 28 2022, 1.21pm Updated: January 28 2022, 9.42pm

A man has been airlifted to hospital in Dundee following a rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs.

Rescue teams including lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the cliffs to help a walker who had fallen.

The man was winched to safety by the helicopter crew before being flown to Ninewells Hospital.

Crews launched from Arbroath RNLI station shortly after 11.30am, while the coastguard aircraft arrived at the scene just before 1.15pm.

The man was airlifted to hospital.

Coastguard teams from Dundee, Arbroath and Stonehaven were also called to the area.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard told The Courier: “Shortly after 11.15am today, HM Coastguard were alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service to a report of a walker needing assistance at Arbroath cliffs.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath attended

“Coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven have been sent, alongside the RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath and the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.”

Lifeboat crew waited with man as helicopter arrived

She said a helicopter was needed due to the location of the man and nature of his injuries, and a rope rescue was not possible.

Following the winch rescue, the helicopter transported the man to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the scene

The spokeswoman added: “Both Arbroath lifeboats attended the scene and the crew from the inshore vessel sat with the man, where he had fallen, while he was waiting to be winched up by the helicopter crew.”

It comes after another man was rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath on Sunday.

VIDEO: Man was ‘a finger’s grip away from death’ after Arbroath cliffs fall

