Man airlifted to hospital after rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs

A man has been airlifted to hospital in Dundee following a rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs.

Rescue teams including lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the cliffs to help a walker who had fallen.

The man was winched to safety by the helicopter crew before being flown to Ninewells Hospital.

Crews launched from Arbroath RNLI station shortly after 11.30am, while the coastguard aircraft arrived at the scene just before 1.15pm.

Coastguard teams from Dundee, Arbroath and Stonehaven were also called to the area.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard told The Courier: “Shortly after 11.15am today, HM Coastguard were alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service to a report of a walker needing assistance at Arbroath cliffs.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven have been sent, alongside the RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath and the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.”

Lifeboat crew waited with man as helicopter arrived

She said a helicopter was needed due to the location of the man and nature of his injuries, and a rope rescue was not possible.

Following the winch rescue, the helicopter transported the man to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The spokeswoman added: “Both Arbroath lifeboats attended the scene and the crew from the inshore vessel sat with the man, where he had fallen, while he was waiting to be winched up by the helicopter crew.”

It comes after another man was rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath on Sunday.