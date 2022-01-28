St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson thanks chairman Steve Brown for BACKING not SACKING him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Under-pressure St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has thanked chairman Steve Brown for backing him, not sacking him.

After the Perth boss made Melker Hallberg his fifth January signing – with the prospect of more new recruits still to come before the transfer window closes – he put on record his appreciation for the boardroom response to the club’s Premiership crisis.

“I know not all managers would still be here (given the run the team has been on),” said Davidson.

“Myself and the chairman have honest conversations about where we are and what we think, and he’s been absolutely fantastic.

“Both of us have a passion for the club and want to succeed.

“We lost our best players on the last day of the last transfer window but hopefully this turns out to be a much better window.

“There are a few players struggling with injury as well, so we need to make sure the squad is strong enough to cope with that.

“The chairman is obviously supporting me and my staff and wants us to do well, so that’s good news.

“I think you can see with the players we’re trying to bring in that he is backing me.

“He believes we’re doing the right thing.

“It’s important to have a strong relationship with your chairman otherwise I probably wouldn’t be sitting here speaking to you just now.”

A better manager now

Davidson won two cups in his first season as a number one but he believes he is now a BETTER manager as a result of the tests that have been put in front of him in his second campaign.

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve faced in my football career, without a doubt,” he said.

“I find it difficult when we’re not getting results. I’m going through every little thing to try and work out how to make us better.

“My wife will tell you I’m an absolute nightmare at the moment, sitting at home on my laptop watching games of football, watching players and having no social skills whatsoever.

“But I’m probably a better manager now than I was six months ago, and that’s my honest opinion.

“We had a tough time last season and came through it to do something incredible.”