Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lunan Park: Has a buyer for Friockheim council building finally been found after sitting empty for 7 years?

By Graham Brown
March 3 2022, 5.44pm
Lunan Park in Friockheim has lain empty for years. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
An empty Angus Council resource centre looks set to be finally offloaded.

Lunan Park in Friockheim was declared surplus to requirements seven years ago.

It was previously used by the council’s social work department.

Lunan Park
The Lunan Park site could become affordable housing. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

But it has lain empty since a major cost-cutting review of council buildings.

Hopes of a deal to sell the site fell thorough in 2019.

Fresh interest

However, a new bidder has come forward for the 11,271 square foot Guthrie Street site.

Councillors will decide on Tuesday whether they want to accept the housing association offer – or put Lunan Park to auction.

Angus infrastructure director Ian Cochrane said: “Lunan Park was declared surplus as part of the Transforming Angus agile working and estates review approved by the council in December 2015.”

Lunan Park
Sale or auction are the options for the former resource centre. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Property agents Shepherds have been marketing the site since early 2019.

“Following a closing date in May 2019, two offers were received,” added Mr Cochrane.

In June 2019, the council’s policy and resources committee accepted the highest bid of £225,000.

But it was dependent on planning permission for residential development and missives were never concluded.

The private developer didn’t submit a planning application and in February 2020 withdrew from the sale.

Undisclosed sum

Following further marketing, another offer has been received.

It has come from an unnamed housing association which wants to develop the site as affordable housing.

The sum offered has not been disclosed by the council.

Policy committee councillors meet on Tuesday and will decide the building’s future.

“Should the offer from the housing association not be accepted and the property is offered for sale at public auction there is no guarantee that the property will sell nor that the sale price will exceed  the offer received from the housing association,” says Mr Cochrane.

