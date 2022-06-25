3 things we learned from Raith Rovers’ friendly with Dunbar United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 things we learned from Raith Rovers’ friendly with Dunbar United

By Craig Cairns
June 25 2022, 7.03pm Updated: June 25 2022, 11.37pm
Brody Paterson turned out as a trialist for Raith Rovers
Brody Paterson turned out as a trialist for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers eased to a 7-1 victory over Dunbar United, their first preseason friendly ahead of the new campaign.

The Kirkcaldy side travelled to New Countess Park for the testimonial of Grant Thomson, a Rovers supporter lining up for the home side.

A brace from Jamie Gullan was followed by a superb strike from new recruit Dylan Easton and another from Aidan Connolly, making it 4-0 at the break.

Substitutes Ethan Ross and Kieran Mitchell added a fifth and sixth in the second half.

Trialist Brody Paterson added a seventh after Jordan Redpath scored an outrageous goal from halway.

It was an assured performance from Ian Murray’s side, although there was an obvious gulf in class between them and the East of Scotland outfit.

New signings watch

Murray selected a strong side. There are a few obvious areas that need to be strengthened, but the new recruits slotted in well.

Ross Millen looked athletic and confident on the ball on the right-hand side, Scott Brown formed a decent partnership with Sam Stanton in the middle, while Dylan Easton dropped deep to link play.

Raith Rovers’ summer recruit Ross Millen

Easton was the pick of the bunch, scoring Rovers’ best goal on the day and setting up Aidan Connolly for another.

Connolly and Dario Zanatta would attack from wide and it was runs from these two that led to the first two goals.

First, Zanatta made an excellent run down the left to set up Gullan from close range – who then had to finish his own rebound.

Then Connolly was brought down in the box, which Gullan put away.

Can Gullan make No 9 his own?

It wouldn’t be the off-season without fans complaining about a lack of signings and one of the areas concerning the Raith support is the lack of a No 9.

Gullan enjoyed a decent goal-scoring season during the League One campaign in 2019/20 but hasn’t to captured the same goalscoring form since.

If he can kick on from this performance then there is potential to make the position his own.

Not only did he score twice, but he also linked well, setting up Connolly for a chance he should have stuck away and another for Stanton who forced a save from the Dunbar keeper.

Regardless of how well Gullan does this season, it is a position Murray needs to at least add depth to.

A new left-back?

There was one trialist named in the Rovers squad – former Celtic youth Brody Paterson.

He started on the bench, with Grieg Young starting at left-back.

The 17-year-old didn’t look out of place, but after Paterson came on at half-time he provided much more of an attacking threat.

Raith Rovers scored four first-half goals at New Countess Park

He bagged a goal in one of the final kicks of the game, an emphatic finish after a cushioned first touch.

After the match, Murray, who took the 21-year-old to Airdrie on loan, said: “He did fine. I know Brody well, he was with us last season.

“He’s a Kirkcaldy guy as well. So it makes sense for him to come in and train with us.

“It was nice to see him score.”

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomson; Millen, Young, Berra, Dick; Stanton, Brown; Easton, Zanatta, Connolly; Gullan. Subs: McNeil, Paterson, Mahady, Ross, Arnott, Mitchell, Coulson.

Tags

Tags

[[title]]