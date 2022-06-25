3 things we learned from Raith Rovers’ friendly with Dunbar United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers eased to a 7-1 victory over Dunbar United, their first preseason friendly ahead of the new campaign.

The Kirkcaldy side travelled to New Countess Park for the testimonial of Grant Thomson, a Rovers supporter lining up for the home side.

A brace from Jamie Gullan was followed by a superb strike from new recruit Dylan Easton and another from Aidan Connolly, making it 4-0 at the break.

Substitutes Ethan Ross and Kieran Mitchell added a fifth and sixth in the second half.

Trialist Brody Paterson added a seventh after Jordan Redpath scored an outrageous goal from halway.

It was an assured performance from Ian Murray’s side, although there was an obvious gulf in class between them and the East of Scotland outfit.

New signings watch

Murray selected a strong side. There are a few obvious areas that need to be strengthened, but the new recruits slotted in well.

Ross Millen looked athletic and confident on the ball on the right-hand side, Scott Brown formed a decent partnership with Sam Stanton in the middle, while Dylan Easton dropped deep to link play.

Easton was the pick of the bunch, scoring Rovers’ best goal on the day and setting up Aidan Connolly for another.

Connolly and Dario Zanatta would attack from wide and it was runs from these two that led to the first two goals.

First, Zanatta made an excellent run down the left to set up Gullan from close range – who then had to finish his own rebound.

Then Connolly was brought down in the box, which Gullan put away.

Can Gullan make No 9 his own?

It wouldn’t be the off-season without fans complaining about a lack of signings and one of the areas concerning the Raith support is the lack of a No 9.

Gullan enjoyed a decent goal-scoring season during the League One campaign in 2019/20 but hasn’t to captured the same goalscoring form since.

If he can kick on from this performance then there is potential to make the position his own.

Not only did he score twice, but he also linked well, setting up Connolly for a chance he should have stuck away and another for Stanton who forced a save from the Dunbar keeper.

Regardless of how well Gullan does this season, it is a position Murray needs to at least add depth to.

A new left-back?

There was one trialist named in the Rovers squad – former Celtic youth Brody Paterson.

He started on the bench, with Grieg Young starting at left-back.

The 17-year-old didn’t look out of place, but after Paterson came on at half-time he provided much more of an attacking threat.

He bagged a goal in one of the final kicks of the game, an emphatic finish after a cushioned first touch.

After the match, Murray, who took the 21-year-old to Airdrie on loan, said: “He did fine. I know Brody well, he was with us last season.

“He’s a Kirkcaldy guy as well. So it makes sense for him to come in and train with us.

“It was nice to see him score.”

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomson; Millen, Young, Berra, Dick; Stanton, Brown; Easton, Zanatta, Connolly; Gullan. Subs: McNeil, Paterson, Mahady, Ross, Arnott, Mitchell, Coulson.