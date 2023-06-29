Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal ‘significant distance’ remains in bid for board rep after meeting John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal ‘significant distance’ remains in bid for board rep after meeting John Nelms

The supporter group submitted a proposal to the club last month.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
There “remains a significant distance” between Dee4Life and the Dundee owners as the supporter group aim to regain fan representation at Dens Park.

Formerly the Dundee FC Supporters Society, who saved the club from administration twice, Dee4Life have submitted a proposal to the club they say is “fair and had the potential to help our club prosper”.

In it they call for “restoration of Dee4Life’s entitlement to the club board”, something agreed to by Football Partners Scotland, the company Tim Keyes and John Nelms used to purchase the club, when they became majority shareholders.

They also wish to see the reintroduction of the club’s AGM as well as improved communication between those running the club and the fanbase.

LARBERT, SCOTLAND - MAY 05: Dundee fans during a cinch Championship match between Queen's Park and Dundee at Ochilview Park, on May 05, 2023, in Larbert, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Dundee fans watch on at Ochilview as their team win the Championship title. Image: SNS.

“Unanswered questions” on the development of a new stadium at Camperdown Park are central to that.

However, while a meeting with Dundee managing director John Nelms brought “alignment in some areas”, more work is needed before the two parties work together once more.

‘Significant distance’

A statement signed by Dee4Life chair Keith Winter said: “Dear Members,

“I had my first meeting with Dundee FC managing director John Nelms as Dee4Life chair last week and the proposal we submitted to the club in May was the main subject of discussion.

“While there is alignment in some areas there remains a significant distance between the two parties in others and further talks aimed at reaching a formal agreement will be necessary.

“We believe the Trust’s proposal is fair and has the potential to help our club prosper. While outlining several ways we can help Dundee’s development, it asks for nothing beyond what Dee4Life is legally entitled to as per the club’s Articles of Association and as outlined in its customer charter.

Concerns remain unanswered

“A huge amount of time and work has gone into rebuilding Dee4Life’s relationship with the club, the objective of which has been to create a vehicle for supporters’ views to be heard and respected at boardroom level whilst agreeing areas of activity the Trust can take in support of the club.

“While that relationship has undoubtedly improved, we are fully aware that the most substantive concerns of Dundee supporters remain unanswered.

“We are giving diplomacy every chance to succeed and have been guided by legal advice throughout but if this path does not lead to the type of engagement we have sought then we anticipate consulting our members over alternative options.”

The full Dee4Life proposal can be read HERE.

