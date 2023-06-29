Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal ‘significant distance’ remains in bid for board rep after meeting John Nelms

There “remains a significant distance” between Dee4Life and the Dundee owners as the supporter group aim to regain fan representation at Dens Park.

Formerly the Dundee FC Supporters Society, who saved the club from administration twice, Dee4Life have submitted a proposal to the club they say is “fair and had the potential to help our club prosper”.

In it they call for “restoration of Dee4Life’s entitlement to the club board”, something agreed to by Football Partners Scotland, the company Tim Keyes and John Nelms used to purchase the club, when they became majority shareholders.

They also wish to see the reintroduction of the club’s AGM as well as improved communication between those running the club and the fanbase.

“Unanswered questions” on the development of a new stadium at Camperdown Park are central to that.

However, while a meeting with Dundee managing director John Nelms brought “alignment in some areas”, more work is needed before the two parties work together once more.

‘Significant distance’

A statement signed by Dee4Life chair Keith Winter said: “Dear Members,

“I had my first meeting with Dundee FC managing director John Nelms as Dee4Life chair last week and the proposal we submitted to the club in May was the main subject of discussion.

“While there is alignment in some areas there remains a significant distance between the two parties in others and further talks aimed at reaching a formal agreement will be necessary.

“We believe the Trust’s proposal is fair and has the potential to help our club prosper. While outlining several ways we can help Dundee’s development, it asks for nothing beyond what Dee4Life is legally entitled to as per the club’s Articles of Association and as outlined in its customer charter.

Dee4Life can share the following update after our recent meeting with Dundee managing director John Nelms to discuss our proposal.

Members – and all fans – can also read our proposal in full via the link below. ￼👇https://t.co/w4psH7Y4Ky — Dee4Life 🇨🇷 (@Dee_4_Life) June 29, 2023

Concerns remain unanswered

“A huge amount of time and work has gone into rebuilding Dee4Life’s relationship with the club, the objective of which has been to create a vehicle for supporters’ views to be heard and respected at boardroom level whilst agreeing areas of activity the Trust can take in support of the club.

“While that relationship has undoubtedly improved, we are fully aware that the most substantive concerns of Dundee supporters remain unanswered.

“We are giving diplomacy every chance to succeed and have been guided by legal advice throughout but if this path does not lead to the type of engagement we have sought then we anticipate consulting our members over alternative options.”

The full Dee4Life proposal can be read HERE.