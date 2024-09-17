Road rage driver called lollipop man ‘f***ing w*****r’ outside Fife school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road rage driver called lollipop man ‘f***ing w*****r’ outside Fife school

Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told of the incident at school closing time.

By Jamie McKenzie
Lollipop man sign
The accused verbally abused the lollipop man.

A driver called a lollipop man a “f***ing w***er” after an act of careless driving outside a Fife school.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that around 3.15pm on May 26 last year Gavin Whitefield, 36, drove his car over a solid white line into a crossing area, despite a red light at Camdean Primary School, King’s Road, Rosyth.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court a male school crossing patrol officer then signalled for some children to cross the road.

The fiscal depute said: “At that point the traffic light changed to green.

“Prior to the accused moving off, he puts his window down and states words similar to: ‘what are you doing in the middle of the road anyway, you f***ing w**ker?’

“The complainer then reported it to police”.

Whitefield, of Springfield Road, Linlithgow, appeared in court to plead guilty to careless driving by failing to maintain adequate observations, failing to comply with a red traffic light signal and crossing a solid white line when unsafe to do so.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

‘A bit annoyed’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan told the court Whitefield was in the only car travelling towards the lights at the time and assumed the crossing guard would let him pass through the lights.

Ms Allan said on approach, Whitefield realised the crossing guard was not doing that and came to a stop and was slightly over the line but reversed back to let the children cross.

The solicitor said Whitefield accepts the comments he made but says his window was already down.

She said: “He accepts he was a bit annoyed and should have just continued on the journey.

“He did not assume it would be too much of an issue but understands he said something clearly offensive to the crossing guard.”

The solicitor said Whitefield, a full-time self-employed builder, already has six points on his licence and is currently on a contract he would lose if he lost the ability to drive.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Whitefield his actions were “foolish” and the complainer was just doing his job.

The sheriff fined Whitefield £480 and imposed four penalty points, meaning he keeps his licence.

