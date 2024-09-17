Road rage driver called lollipop man ‘f***ing w*****r’ outside Fife school

A driver called a lollipop man a “f***ing w***er” after an act of careless driving outside a Fife school.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that around 3.15pm on May 26 last year Gavin Whitefield, 36, drove his car over a solid white line into a crossing area, despite a red light at Camdean Primary School, King’s Road, Rosyth.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court a male school crossing patrol officer then signalled for some children to cross the road.

The fiscal depute said: “At that point the traffic light changed to green.

“Prior to the accused moving off, he puts his window down and states words similar to: ‘what are you doing in the middle of the road anyway, you f***ing w**ker?’

“The complainer then reported it to police”.

Whitefield, of Springfield Road, Linlithgow, appeared in court to plead guilty to careless driving by failing to maintain adequate observations, failing to comply with a red traffic light signal and crossing a solid white line when unsafe to do so.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

‘A bit annoyed’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan told the court Whitefield was in the only car travelling towards the lights at the time and assumed the crossing guard would let him pass through the lights.

Ms Allan said on approach, Whitefield realised the crossing guard was not doing that and came to a stop and was slightly over the line but reversed back to let the children cross.

The solicitor said Whitefield accepts the comments he made but says his window was already down.

She said: “He accepts he was a bit annoyed and should have just continued on the journey.

“He did not assume it would be too much of an issue but understands he said something clearly offensive to the crossing guard.”

The solicitor said Whitefield, a full-time self-employed builder, already has six points on his licence and is currently on a contract he would lose if he lost the ability to drive.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Whitefield his actions were “foolish” and the complainer was just doing his job.

The sheriff fined Whitefield £480 and imposed four penalty points, meaning he keeps his licence.

