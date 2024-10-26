Barry Douglas: Why I’m ready for St Johnstone challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Douglas: Why I’m ready for St Johnstone challenge

The 35-year-old took his time before committing to another season as a footballer.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone defender, Barry Douglas.
New St Johnstone defender, Barry Douglas. Image: SNS.

After nearly two, highly successful decades as a professional footballer, Barry Douglas wouldn’t have accepted any old job offer.

But it didn’t take long for the former Dundee United, Wolves and Leeds full-back to be persuaded that the one from St Johnstone was the challenge he was waiting for.

Douglas was happy to bide his time after ending his latest stint in Poland at the conclusion of last season.

The 35-year-old didn’t become a forgotten man since then.

But he did become picky.

“Going into the summer, I knew my situation, obviously at the age I’m at,” said Douglas, who signed a deal with Saints through to the end of the season.

“The way I looked at it was – it was the first one that I was going to have free in 18 years.

“So I really made the most of it, went and travelled a bit with the family.

“We went to the Bahamas, Turkey, Italy and Spain.

“I just really immersed myself in having that time with the kids, because when you play football, you don’t really get that time.

“You get a couple of weeks and then you’re back to it.

“So I just really enjoyed that and kept myself ticking over.

“I never, ever had the idea of finishing or hanging up the boots because I still feel I have plenty to offer.

Barry Douglas playing for Dundee United at the start of his career.
Barry Douglas playing for Dundee United at the start of his career. Image: SNS

“But I had no pressure, no expectation on myself.

“I was just going to see what options come up, and if it was something that I fancied, then we would look at it further.

“I’m thankful I’ve had the career that I’ve had.

“I play now because of the enjoyment and the love of football. It’s not for financial reasons.

“So it had to be something that was, first of all, motivating, giving me that motivation to come in and be a part of it.

“I spoke to a few clubs and it just didn’t feel quite right.

“And then this one kind of came kind of from nowhere.

“I think it was maybe three, four days and it was concluded.”

Dens debut?

Douglas could go straight into the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

“I’ve always been quite fit, and I’ve been keeping myself ticking over so I don’t feel that far away,” he said.

“I’ve probably joined in 80% of this week, which is a great indication to myself, because obviously you’re running and stuff throughout the summer, but it’s been probably four months since I had a proper session.

“So I think another week, I feel like I’ll be ready to be involved properly.”

