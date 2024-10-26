Barry Douglas: Why I’m ready for St Johnstone challenge

After nearly two, highly successful decades as a professional footballer, Barry Douglas wouldn’t have accepted any old job offer.

But it didn’t take long for the former Dundee United, Wolves and Leeds full-back to be persuaded that the one from St Johnstone was the challenge he was waiting for.

Douglas was happy to bide his time after ending his latest stint in Poland at the conclusion of last season.

The 35-year-old didn’t become a forgotten man since then.

But he did become picky.

“Going into the summer, I knew my situation, obviously at the age I’m at,” said Douglas, who signed a deal with Saints through to the end of the season.

“The way I looked at it was – it was the first one that I was going to have free in 18 years.

“So I really made the most of it, went and travelled a bit with the family.

“We went to the Bahamas, Turkey, Italy and Spain.

“I just really immersed myself in having that time with the kids, because when you play football, you don’t really get that time.

“You get a couple of weeks and then you’re back to it.

“So I just really enjoyed that and kept myself ticking over.

“I never, ever had the idea of finishing or hanging up the boots because I still feel I have plenty to offer.

“But I had no pressure, no expectation on myself.

“I was just going to see what options come up, and if it was something that I fancied, then we would look at it further.

“I’m thankful I’ve had the career that I’ve had.

“I play now because of the enjoyment and the love of football. It’s not for financial reasons.

“So it had to be something that was, first of all, motivating, giving me that motivation to come in and be a part of it.

“I spoke to a few clubs and it just didn’t feel quite right.

“And then this one kind of came kind of from nowhere.

“I think it was maybe three, four days and it was concluded.”

Dens debut?

Douglas could go straight into the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

“I’ve always been quite fit, and I’ve been keeping myself ticking over so I don’t feel that far away,” he said.

“I’ve probably joined in 80% of this week, which is a great indication to myself, because obviously you’re running and stuff throughout the summer, but it’s been probably four months since I had a proper session.

“So I think another week, I feel like I’ll be ready to be involved properly.”